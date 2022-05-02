Feeling stiffness in your body is a common complaint, especially as you age. Stiffness can be a result of doing heavy activity that you are not used to or from being inactive for periods of time. It can also be caused by poor posture or medical conditions. Here is a closer look at causes of stiffness and ways to cope.
1. Heavy activity. When you do strengthening exercises, or perform heavy labor that you are not used to, your muscles strengthening process and you may feel stiff and sore for 1 to 2 days as the body repairs itself.
2. Inactivity. You can feel stiffness because you have been inactive. Synovial fluid is a thick liquid located between your joints, and when you move around during the day this liquid lubricates your joints. When you stop moving to sleep or when you sit for long periods of time, the fluid doesn’t secrete as much to facilitate joint and bone movement.
3. Poor posture. Sitting or standing for long periods of time and holding your body in a way that places strain on muscles, tendons, and ligaments can leave you feeling stiff and sore.
4. Medical conditions. Rheumatoid arthritis, Lyme disease, thyroid disease, strains, sprains, and possibly low levels of vitamin D are all medical conditions that can cause you to feel stiff. If you think your feelings of stiffness could be due to a medical cause, seek medical attention.
Here are some ways to prevent and treat feelings of stiffness cause by situations other than a medical condition.
*Warm up your muscles before physical activity. Sometimes, the feeling of stiffness is inevitable and part of the muscle repair process that allows you to get stronger, but a good warm up can certainly help.
*Take mobility breaks throughout the day. Set a timer and get up and move for about 5 minutes every hour to help increase the secretions of joint fluid and prevent stiffness.
*Continue to be active. Even though heavy exercise can lead to stiffness, it can also help reduce it. Exercise can help reduce inflammation, increase the secretion of synovial fluid to lubricate your joints, and helps build muscles that support good posture.
*Take recovery days when you need to. If you have a day of heavy activity and are feeling stiff and sore later, try light cardio activities like swimming, walking, or cycling.
*Check your posture, always. Adjust your work space, if needed, so your head, neck, torso and legs are aligned, and keep your computer at eye level with feet flat on the floor.
*Stretch and increase mobility. Any stretching can be beneficial and stretches should be done every day. Stretching is most beneficial when muscles are already warm, so make sure you do some type of warm up activity first.
Source: K-State Research and Extension, Walk Kansas newsletter, “Lifestyle for A Healthy Mind”, Week six.
