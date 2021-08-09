Summer is a time when everyone wants to kick back and relax. Here are some tips from the American Cleaning Institute to help you keep suits and summer stuff clean and lasting longer despite sun, sand or chlorine.
Give the lawn or beach chair a good brushing or a vigorous shake to remove sand and then hose it down. You can wipe it dry with a soft cloth or leave it outside to dry. Make sure it is thoroughly dry before putting it away so there’s no chance of mold or rust.
Sunscreen can get on clothes, swimsuits, canvas beach chairs and poolside cushions. If the item can be laundered, treat it with a pre-wash stain remover and then launder with the hottest water that’s safe for the fabric. If it can’ be laundered, check the manufacturer’s care instructions for the fabric.
While it’s tempting to simply hang swimsuits out to dry because they will just be used again, left-in chlorine and sunscreen can cause fabric and elastic to deteriorate before their time. Minimal care is to thoroughly rinse them before hanging them out to dry; laundering is preferable. Check the care label for laundering instructions.
Whether you take them to the beach or the pool, be sure to keep water toys clean, as a build-up of algae and mold can develop simply from being in a wet, damp environment.
Fabrics designed for outdoor cushions are generally soil-and-stain-repellant but spots and spills still happen. Since treatment is dependent upon the fiber content of your cushions, check the care label and, if necessary, contact the manufacturer. Many manufacturers of outdoor fabrics have information on their websites about how to properly care for their fabrics.
