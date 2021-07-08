It’s not an uncommon thing for an NFL team to address a roster need during the offseason, but when the Chiefs watched their All-World quarterback running for his life in the Super Bowl, Head Coach Andy Reid and General Manager Brett Veach took a nuclear option approach to the entire offensive line that is rarely seen. With a group up front that will be largely new faces in 2021, this may be the most intriguing unit to watch this season.
We’ll start by looking at three distinct groups of players and then we’ll check in to how those groups might mesh to form the group who will protect Patrick Mahomes for the next few years. First off, let’s look at those returning from last year’s roster. Mike Remmers, Nick Allegretti, Yasir Durant and Andrew Wylie all played significant snaps last season, and will return to compete for playing time this season. But the way that the offensive line folded during the big game, I wouldn’t look for the status as a returning starter to carry much weight.
Returning to the roster are Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and Lucas Niang. Each player opted out of the 2020 season, as the Canadian Doctor chose to use his medical training to help combat Covid on the front lines, while Niang chose to skip his rookie season due to concerns over the virus. LDT might benefit from his time away, as he struggled to ever really bounce back from injuries in previous seasons—there will surely be some rust, but he should overcome that in time. Niang may suffer more from his time away from the game. The TCU product was a developmental draft pick to start with, and missing his entire rookie preseason and season certainly won’t benefit him, but at the same time, Niang was drafted for his talent, and if he has been working on the mental aspect of the game during his time away, he could come back with a renewed energy.
Orlando Brown, Jr. headlines the group of newcomers who will create a wave of competition and shake up the line in 2021. Brown and former Patriot guard Joe Thuney are both locked in at starters, and will be one of the better blindside duos in the league. Moving across the line, the Chiefs drafted center Creed Humphrey from Oklahoma and picked up a major risk-reward guard Trey Smith from Tennessee. Center Austin Blythe and guard Kyle Long are familiar faces from around the league who were early favorites to start.
What we have now are enough names with starting experience that one or more valuable pieces may be available for the team to trade toward the end of the preseason. So where does that leave us for a projected starting lineup? As I said, the left side is all tied up with Brown at tackle and Thuney at guard. The rest of the lineup will likely be determined by how willing the coaching staff is to stack rookie lineman on the same side of the ball. The battle at center is probably going to go to the rookie from Oklahoma. Having Thuney right next to Humphrey will aide the youngster in making calls, as it looks like Blythe may end up a depth piece or struggling to make the roster.
Right guard will be a tossup between LDT and Smith. The rookie has looked good so far, but ultimately, Reid may decide stashing Smith in deference to the veteran would be the best long term play for the team. Long has traditionally played guard, but before a workout injury that could keep him on the sidelines right up to the start of the season, it looked like he was likely going to be the right tackle. Missing the preseason should relegate Long to a backup role, meaning Niang, who has been coming on strong this offseason, or Remmers, will start the season on the right end of the line. We last saw Remmers getting absolutely abused at left tackle, but he has been a solid pro, and would at least be the more consistent option, which is why I think he will likely take the spot.
So if Brown, Thuney, Humphrey, LDT and Remmers are your starters, that leaves Blythe, Allegretti, Wylie, Long, Smith and Niang on the outside looking in, along with several other developmental pieces. From there, the team will look at potential and versatility when considering who to keep and who to offer up to the highest bidder. I think Long, Smith and Niang should all be safe, and all three could potentially start based on merit (and not just injury risk) at some point this year. So keep an eye on the status of Allegretti, Blythe and Wylie as the team plays through the preseason.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.