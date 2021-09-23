Hummingbirds are amazing creatures: colorful and quick, remaining still only for short periods of time. If you stop to watch them, they lure you into following their short quick flights. In our Midwest area, they arrive in April or May and remain through August or September. The last few weeks, there seems to be a flurry of activity for them on our patio. While usually there are only one or two, lately there have been four or five at a time. Sometimes the interaction is between only two of them, but sometimes all seem involved. Speeding from one side of the patio to the other, they often appear to be chasing one another. It is in some of these moments that I recognize myself in a variety of ways.
Could a reflecting on their behaviors tell me something about myself? Are their interactions comparable to my interactions with God at times? I ask, "Am I being chased by God?" I pray, “Speak, Lord, your servant is listening” (1 Samuel 3: 9) But sometimes when I hear God speak, I run, so as not to have to listen to the truth at hand. Maybe I don’t want to hear a call for help or a need for compassion. There are times when I don’t want to meet someone who needs a kind greeting or wants to have a conversation. Maybe I should write a letter or note of gratitude, but my time seems already full. I flee so as not to hear the need at hand.
In their chase, the hummingbirds fly from one feeder to the other, sometimes stopping for a sip of sugar water, then going off to another feeder or a nearby flower. This too, captures a behavior of mine. I speed from one quote or one scripture passage to another, thinking there is yet another greater answer that I must see, so on I go. Have I allowed the scripture to come alive for me? Or have I hurried on to another quote? I pursue one type of prayer and then another, sometimes not allowing one to sink deep within me. I seem always searching for something more, something new. Maybe trying something new will be the answer I am looking for (and, perhaps I have already missed what was right here before me).
This brings me to yet another phenomenon. In flying from one point to another, as the hummingbird flies from one feeder to another, I hesitate to move into silence. The psalmist says: “Be still and know that I am God” (Psalm 46:10). In Chapter 6 of Mark’s Gospel, Jesus tells the apostles, “Come by yourselves to an out-of-the-way place and rest a little.” Do I follow the words of Jesus in finding a place of solitude now and then? God is always there waiting — waiting for me to gaze in that direction. Do I allow myself to move into the still point in which God speaks to me? For only when I stop running am I able to come to that center still point within me. Then I will hear God. And what might God say? In scripture when angels, God’s messengers, appeared to humans, their first words most often were “Do not be afraid,” “Fear not.” As God whispers and calls our name, God wishes to share love: "I have loved you with an everlasting love” (Jeremiah 31:3).
As I calm myself, being quiet inside and out, I allow God to find a resting place for me, a place to be alone. I allow God to tell me of the gift of love freely given to me.
