No mother never forgets the day she gives birth to her child. She remembers the exact time, the place, the first cry, the tiny fingers and toes, the rush of happiness, the sheer limitless possibility of what this child’s life might be, but she never envisions her child as an addict.
A mother is the fixer, the healer, the protector of this child, but now, addiction has taken that away from you. You search your mind for the why and the how this is possible and what you could have done differently. This addiction lies in your child’s voice, moves your child’s body and has taken over your child’s every thought. Now you live in daily fear this addiction will become worse andeventually killyour child.
You’ve tried everything in your power to help them.You’veliedforthem and given them money to cover their debts.You’vebailedthemout of jail, been their personal ATM machine, housekeeper, counselor, and the listgoeson and on. But nothing you do works and worse still, your childdoesn’tappreciate your efforts all while you lose yourself and get dragged into a dark place.
You feel lonely and disconnected from everyone and you are sad. Only youdon’ttell people this. Addiction is a disease, andyoudon’twant your friends to feel sorry for you orjudgeyour child. Instead, you suck it up, put on your brave face and carry on.
You’vetried so hard to do everything right. You wonder where you went wrong?
Moms,first and foremost, please reach out for help. Be open to learning and doing new things.Don’twait for your sick child to ask for help. Lead the way. involve professionals. Do not allow addiction to destroy your life.
The hardestthingyou will ever do is to let go. Not of your child but of the disease. Accept what is and let go of what youcan’tchange. Let go of the urge to fix, control, and rescue them, allow your child to feel the consequences of their addiction. Remember addiction is a family illness. Youcan’tcure your child and youcan’tcontrol them, but you can influence the outcome.
Addiction is treatable and can be managed successfully with clinical treatment and lifelong recovery support. 23 million families across the United States are living in recovery and leading wonderful, productive lives. Although it may seem like the pain will never end, it can and does for millions.
Valley Hope works closely with your family toidentifythe mostappropriate levelof care and develop a successful treatment plan.
Remember, family participation and support are essential during a loved one’s treatment and even more important to sustain long-term recovery.
