No mother never forgets the day she gives birth to her child. She remembers the exact time, the place, the first cry, the tiny fingers and toes, the rush of happiness, the sheer limitless possibility of what this child’s life might be, but she never envisions her child as an addict. 

A mother is the fixer, the healer, the protector of this child, but now, addiction has taken that away from you. You search your mind for the why and the how this is possible and what you could have done differently. This addiction lies in your child’s voice, moves your child’s body and has taken over your child’s every thought. Now you live in daily fear this addiction will become worse and eventually kill your child. 

You’ve tried everything in your power to help them. You’ve lied for them and given them money to cover their debts. You’ve bailed them out of jail, been their personal ATM machine, housekeeper, counselor, and the list goes on and on. But nothing you do works and worse still, your child doesn’t appreciate your efforts all while you lose yourself and get dragged into a dark place. 

You feel lonely and disconnected from everyone and you are sad. Only you don’t tell people this. Addiction is a disease, and you don’t want your friends to feel sorry for you or judge your child. Instead, you suck it up, put on your brave face and carry on.  