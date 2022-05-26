In January 1863, Prior Augustine Wirth of St. Benedict’s Abbey began planning a school for the townspeople of Atchison, which at the time was growing rapidly. Prior Augustine engaged a Jesuit priest to preach a mission, which generated the necessary enthusiasm to support the building of a school. A society of 100 families was created, with each family contributing 50 cents per month to pay for the new building. Prior Augustine borrowed $4,150, whereupon deliveries of wood to Second and Division Street and the pounding of hammers commenced. One of the men swinging his hammer was my great-great-grandfather, Lambert Halling, who worked as a carpenter for the Abbey.
The new building would house not only a two-room school but living quarters and a chapel for seven Benedictine sisters who were leaving their convent in St. Cloud, Minnesota, to staff the school in Atchison. They arrived around 11 pm on November 11, 1863, and my great-great-grandfather and another carpenter named James Kennedy met them at the ferry, accompanied them to their new home, and stood guard during the night with lanterns lest those with religious prejudice should seek to harm the sisters or the building.
Fast forward 159 years: On May 15, 2022, I — the great-great-granddaughter of Lambert Halling — made my perpetual profession of monastic vows at Mount St. Scholastica. I am the first heir of Lambert to take vows as a Benedictine (my cousin, Fr. Ronald Walters, joined the Franciscan order, and a great-aunt joined an order of nurses in St. Louis).
One lesson I draw from this bit of my family history is that we cannot foresee how the actions we take today will play out in the future. Thanks to the actions of Prior Augustine, the townspeople of Atchison, Lambert Halling, and the sisters who traveled from St. Cloud, Mount St. Scholastica was founded — and 159 years later, I found a home to live out my vocation as a Benedictine. In 1863, they didn’t know if this new venture in a frontier town would survive, but they acted in faith and hope and put the future in God’s hands. Shouldn’t we do the same when we see a need and feel called to meet it?
This story from the early days of Atchison also illustrates the importance of working together as a community to better the lives of us all. The school and convent would not have been built if some townspeople hadn’t joined together to form a society to pay off the debt. Fifty cents a month doesn’t sound like much to us today, but it was quite a sacrifice for working folks in 1863. That common sacrifice led to well-educated children who went on to build successful lives, which increased the prosperity of the town. In the Body of Christ, whatever we give to benefit others comes back to us as a blessing, which is important to remember in a society where we are urged to look out for ourselves first and cling to our possessions.
A final lesson I take from this story is the importance of patience. Among Catholic farming families, it was a point of pride when a child or grandchild became a priest or a nun. In my dad’s family, my uncle Robert was sent to Maur Hill in hopes he would become a priest, and he said that when he told his mother he was going to marry instead, she cried. My great-great-grandfather probably never suspected it would take 159 years for one of his progeny to take vows as a Benedictine, but on May 15, 2022, it finally happened. As American civil rights advocate and Baptist minister Ralph Abernathy said, “I don’t know what the future may hold, but I know who holds the future.”
