This column is not usually used to commend one of our own sisters, but there are exceptions to every rule. On behalf of the Hunger Task Force of Atchison, we want to highlight Sister Gabrielle Kocour, OSB, faithful president of the Atchison Hunger Task Force for more than twenty years. An Atchison native, raised on Mound Street and educated in local Catholic schools, her many talents have been used in various ministries throughout the Midwest, including teacher, parish minister, administrator, social worker, and friend to all, especially those most in need.
The Mount community considers her not only one of our beloved elders, but also a wisdom figure whom many seek when discerning something important. There are times when we need someone who is level-headed and who cares enough about the person in front of her to tell them the truth they need to hear. That is our "Sister Gabe" as she is affectionately known by many.
Her ability to put out an agenda in a timely way, run a focused meeting and finish within an hour has been very much appreciated by the members of the Hunger Task Force. Never heard of the Hunger Task Force? Not surprising since it does not serve the public directly.
The Hunger Task Force is a program of the Atchison Ministerial Alliance that receives donations from the various area churches and other sources to provide rent and utility assistance for local households unable to make these payments. All funds collected are distributed through Atchison Catholic Charities, which does the intake and determines the funding amounts for households who qualify. The Hunger Task Force is not a service agency, which explains why we are not well known locally. The membership includes several local faith leaders and civic activists. All members are volunteers and do not receive payment for any of their services. Since there is no paid administrator, this all-volunteer group depends heavily on its president, in this case Sister Gabe.
As Globe readers know, Atchison is one of the poorest counties in Kansas so this financial assistance is much needed. The Hunger Task Force provides Catholic Charities with about $5,000 each month or $14,000 quarterly. If you know someone who has received help from Catholic Charities, thank not only them, but Sister Gabrielle, who has helped keep the funding flowing to make this aid possible.
Kate Werring comments, “Sister Gabrielle has worked tirelessly to help those in need in our community. She is not one to sit back and wait for others to initiate things when she determines a need. She understands the challenges many of our neighbors face, and is generous to a fault in helping them. As a member of the Hunger Task Force board, I have been privileged to experience her guidance and leadership as we have worked together to meet the needs of our neighbors. Her practical but compassionate nature have been invaluable gifts to so many, in so many ways. I admire her greatly!"
Jon Hullinger, rector of Trinity Episcopal Church shares his perspective: “Sister Gabrielle has been president of the Hunger Task Force since I moved to Atchison and joined the board in 2016. I know her time as president extends much farther back than that. So I realize it won’t just be difficult, it will be impossible for me to fill her shoes. However, given the great team that has assembled around her (and the fact that she has promised to stay on the board) I am confident we will be able to carry on the good work of the ‘task force’ and make her as proud of us as we are of her.”
