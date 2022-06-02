On May 21, the sisters at Mount St. Scholastica had a special celebration for two of the sisters who are marking milestones in their religious life. Because of the pandemic, we were not able to have a public celebration for their golden and silver anniversaries, so Sister Constance Krstolic was actually celebrating 52 years of monastic commitment, and Sister Diana Seago 27 years. Coincidentally, these two sisters have a number of things in common. Both were raised in Wyandotte County, Kansas; both attended our Donnelly College, where each has been inducted into the alumni hall of fame. They are also both lovers of the word of God and we have been blessed by that love.
It is the custom in religious communities to refer to these anniversaries as silver and golden "jubilees." The word jubilee is used in a special way in the Old Testament book of Leviticus, chapter 25, where the people of God are instructed to free slaves, forgive debts, return to their land but not work it, and otherwise have a “reset” every fifty years. The mercy shown to each other was to be a reminder of the great mercy of God.
Events like our modern jubilees are a time for memories, and I invited those gathered for the celebration to look at their memories of these jubilarians in a particular way. I asked them to consciously review and bring to their awareness their history over these many years. I encouraged them to look at these memories not only in regard to what has happened but to look at them through the lens of a biblical understanding of jubilee. One of the concepts that comes from Scripture is the declaration that all the debts that have been contracted in the previous 50 years are remitted. As you look at everything that you have done over these years, any regrets you have, any concerns in your relationships with others, know that they have been remitted by God. Be free!
Not only are our debts erased in a time of jubilee, but we are also called upon to do the same for others. Each of us is called upon to let go of any debts that we have felt are owed to us. It is a time to release whatever we may be holding against another. Maybe we are still clinging to memories of times when someone hurt us in some way, or they did not pay attention to our needs, or we feel that we have been overlooked. Perhaps we are still suffering from a painful experience we had in our childhood. This is the time to let go of it. Let go of anything that causes you to think you are owed a debt for past hurts. Today is a day to be free of all of these burdens. We are called to wipe the past away and give everyone a clean slate in their relationship to us. We are called to give them the kind of forgiveness that God has given to us.
As you go over your memories, you might have missed something. I would invite you to look at them again in the light of some questions we find in the gospel. Jesus says, "I will make my dwelling place in you." How has he come to you in those experiences? Jesus says, "The Holy Spirit will come to you and will teach you." What might you learn about these experiences that is the inspiration of the Spirit coming to you? Pay special attention to those times when your heart was troubled or afraid. Can you hear Jesus saying "Be not afraid"? Jesus says over and over again to his disciples, "I give you peace."
