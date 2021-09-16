We often think of animated movies as being only for children. Recently I watched the movie Raya and the Last Dragon. It was a movie that was not only enjoyable but held a message that all of us could take to heart. The story involves a young heroine who is taught by her father that everyone in the world needs to work together. Her father tells her “Listen, if we don’t stop and learn to trust one another again, it’s only a matter of time before we tear each other apart. This isn’t the world I want you to live in.” Later his daughter agrees that the world is broken and says “you can’t trust anyone.” Her father responds, “Maybe it’s broken because you don’t trust anyone.”
Our world is also broken. Is it because of lack of trust? Currently our country suffers from lack of faith in one another. We are divided on many important issues. Instead of trusting one another to help solve the issues, many of us hang on to our own beliefs, our own desires, our own fears. We are so afraid someone will take away what is most dear to us. In clinging to these things, are we not in danger of destroying one another? News is full of stories of anger at those who refuse to get vaccinated as well as anger at those who wear masks, anger at people who want all lives to matter and to end all racial hatred, anger at those who are trying to create a more sustainable economy as well as anger at what we perceive to be threats to our livelihood, anger at who should or should not have voting rights, etc. In our anger, we neglect to notice the reality of what is happening around us: increasing Covid cases and deaths, greater numbers of violent crimes, worsening climate devastation, mass numbers of immigrants fleeing oppressive governments and drought-stricken land, and increasing tension due to racial discrimination.
In order to confront these problems, “someone must take the first step,” as Raya’s father tells her. Someone has to overlook divisions to see what unites us; someone has to let go of party affiliation to look at what is best for the common good; someone has to stop the divisive and often untrue messages that are circulating online. We need to look at one another as brothers and sisters, as people who, like us, are struggling to make a better world, who want a place where their children can grow up in safety and in peace. Together we can try to end the spread of Covid. Together we can keep from destroying our climate. Together we can seek to understand one another even if we are of different nationalities, faiths or colors. If we can’t do this, we will tear each other apart and tear our world apart in the process.
From September 1 until October 4, Christians throughout the world are celebrating the "Season of Creation." Amid crises that have shaken our world, the global Christian family has been awakened to the urgent need to heal our relationships with creation and with each other. It is a time for us to forget the things that divide us and to look at how we together can help heal our world suffering from floods, droughts, fires, hurricanes and other natural disasters. Pope Francis urges all the world’s people to take urgent action against the injustice of the climate emergency and the ecological crisis, to protect the poor and future generations. One way you can be part of this worldwide action is the "Healthy Planet Healthy People" petition at https://thecatholicpetition.org/. Taking a small step like this could become the first step to unity around protecting our common home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.