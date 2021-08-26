On a retreat I made once, Sister Genevieve Glen, a Colorado Benedictine, used as her theme: “Lodging the Word: A House of Many Rooms.” She spoke of each of us as being a house of many rooms, and that we can access the rooms according to our need or purpose.
We all have an inner room, an outer room, a prayer room, rooms that are locked, and rooms we have not yet opened. God wants to dwell in all the rooms in our house, but we are ashamed to let God into some rooms. We are given the Word of God, which is shaped by the house we live in, by the customs of the house, and then by the individual.
I liked the image and used it to reflect on during the retreat. An inner room is for silence and reflection. When we are there, we shut out all interruptions and noise. An outer room is where we encounter people and welcome them into our presence. It is fully open and focused on the other person. A prayer room is used only for lifting our minds and thoughts to God.
Rooms that we are ashamed to open may contain memories of past sins and grievances that continue to block our spiritual health. We think we have to be perfect to meet God and that we need to try to hide our bad choices. Rooms we have not yet opened are full of fear of what they might contain. We keep them locked so God will not see us in all our nakedness. God wants to be in all of our rooms, no matter how we appear or how we feel about them.
Scripture or the Word can bring light to our rooms and help us to see with the eyes of faith. We have heard that we can learn from our mistakes and that means we can learn from our sins as well. If we have lost our way for a while, like a magnet God draws us back. The pull of God may take the form of a friend, a Scripture passage, a serious illness, or a car accident. God works in mysterious ways.
Sometimes God has to clean out some rooms to get in. God is eager to open the door and come in. The Gospel says, “Knock and it shall be opened.” God will not break down our doors, but sometimes he sneaks in. Other times we are like the innkeeper who told Mary and Joseph “there is no room.” Is there space in our house for God to come in, or are our rooms full of cobwebs, full of preoccupations?
Often we need help in opening our house to the Word. Spiritual directors can enable us to see how God is knocking on our door and we do not hear it. We can be deaf to God’s Word and these guides can show us how to listen to the gentle proddings of God.
The Word of God is always a relationship. “I go to prepare a place for you” — not only in the future but now. We need to remember that Jesus is present in every room of our house. As we grow, we open more and more rooms and our relationship with God becomes more intimate.
God wants to dwell in all of our rooms, the nicely decorated and the barren, the large impressive ones and the tiny insignificant ones. “Every person is a repository of the Word,” Sister Genevieve explained. “We reflect the richness and dynamism of the Word . . . We need to cherish all the rooms as different repositories of the Word.”
