Each year I start thinking about Christmas around September. Why that time of the year I really don’t understand myself. All of my children and grandchildren have grown up making choices harder. Of course, my husband Ray, who does no shopping whatsoever puts his two cents into the discussion every year and every year it is the same Scrooge answer, “gift card”. I don’t even listen anymore, actually I stopped listening about 20 years ago!
This year I have the perfect idea. They are all getting the same thing just in different colors. Hmmmm, wonder what it is? Red, blue, green, oh my! If they read my column, I would like to see them figure this one out.
Ray got his present early this year. A kakariki. Several years ago I got my husband a pair of lovebirds. He named them Pete and Tillie. Those birds were his pride and joy. In the summer he put them on our front porch so they could get fresh air. Our next-door neighbor, who was in the same grade as our middle daughter, would come over to the house in the summer to pal around. He was curious about the birds and one day he stuck his hand in the cage and they must of thought it was food because they both bit his hand. He was so surprised that when he pulled his hand out of the cage he wasn’t quick enough and the birds flew out of the cage. My husband was heartbroken. So, this year he got a young kakariki, the smallest parrot. She is just gorgeous! She is lime green and bright yellow for her main colors with white and teal feathers here and there. The information on that species is that they are friendly and clown like. They also talk some but not as much as the larger parrots. We named her Kiki. She is a clown and jabbers to herself but every once in a while she will say peek-a-boo so clear you think there is another person in the room.
Hope everyone had a great holiday! St. Patty's Day next stop.
