To the editor: Danny Zeck was an excellent member of the Leavenworth school board for 16 years. Now we need to elect Zeck to District 1 State Board of Education (SBOE). He’s a native born and raised Kansan and longtime owner of a local business enterprise. His knowledge in financial operations is very important in dealing with Kansas schools.

Zeck doesn’t have to study the issues like a newbie candidate; he has lived through them. The family has been longtime friends of our schools and community. His great-grandchildren follow generations schooled in Leavenworth County.

Top Videos

Trending Recipes

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.