To the editor: Danny Zeck was an excellent member of the Leavenworth school board for 16 years. Now we need to elect Zeck to District 1 State Board of Education (SBOE). He’s a native born and raised Kansan and longtime owner of a local business enterprise. His knowledge in financial operations is very important in dealing with Kansas schools.
Zeck doesn’t have to study the issues like a newbie candidate; he has lived through them. The family has been longtime friends of our schools and community. His great-grandchildren follow generations schooled in Leavenworth County.
Zeck’s priorities for the SBOE and all school boards are honesty, transparency, accountability, local control and focus on academic achievement.
Listening to the concerns of parents, grandparents, guardians and taxpayers, Zeck found that teaching core academic subjects ranked No. 1. Core subjects include math, reading/phonics, English grammar, spelling, science, history, geography and more. All designed to meet two goals: bringing all capable students up to their age/grade level and putting them in line for a job or success in college.
To have time for these subjects would mean there would be absolutely no time for indoctrination.
Top Videos
Zeck says no to indoctrinating our children on social emotional or sexual behavior. No to indoctrination of social emotional learning (SEL) and critical race theory (CRT) which is part of SEL. Sadly, SEL was sold to our District 453 by a vote of five for and two against, even though Board member Vanessa Reid gave the board a great education on why parents do not want students indoctrinated. Alisa Murphy supported her.
During the pandemic, across the USA for the first time, taxpayers became more aware of curriculum because they were seeing it on computers at home. Shocked patrons began attending school board meetings to ask for changes. What did they get for standing up for their rights? They got called “terrorists” by Department of Justice Merrick Garland. Some parents were arrested. In fact if no federal department of education existed, the federal government would not be meddling in our schools.
Indoctrination of our students is spreading among schools like wildfire. If you haven’t seen actual examples of men dressed as drag queens reading stories to second-graders, students required to use “preferred pronouns,” sharing same-gender bathrooms, sports dressing rooms, or sports, and more, then change your TV channel. Get active. Vote Zeck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.