I challenge the blanket notion that is presented in Ms. McCoy's "Conservation Column.". Ms. McCoy's 2017 degree in animal science lacks the experience to truly understand the "fight or flight" instincts of wildlife.
I worked for the Atchison County Road and Bridge Department from 1980 to 1984 during the summer break while attending KSU, and mowed hundreds of miles of the County's road right-of-way, and I never ONCE mowed over a covey of quail nor did I see one feather fly off any bird while performing that important job. The care of the road ROW is an important means to control noxious weeds and to provide fire break relief during drought periods, and someone's ideology that a bird cannot care for itself is disturbing. Agricultural lands offer a plethora of habitat for quail and other wildlife, and survival of the fittest suggests a smart bird will choose the habitat in the agricultural lands and stay away from the roadway.
The property rights of those who own the lands within the right-of-way should not be infringed upon either, and the rights to mow and/or bale the grasses within these rights-of-way are sovereign and should not be impacted by an unproven conservation concept. Those who own and operate the land know best, and that decision should be left up to them.
John R. Hollenbeck, Atascadero, Calif.
Formerly of Atchison, County
