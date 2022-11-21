Hatfield

The holidays can be an excellent time to join with family and celebrate. We often see loved ones we haven’t seen in several months. These are often times for happy memories and family traditions. It is also a good time to consider how the holidays affect older family members. The holidays can bring also be a time for mixed emotions. It is a good idea to be aware of some tips and ideas that can make the holidays more enjoyable for everyone.

First, consider the physical abilities and needs of older family members. They may only be able to join in some of your scheduled activities. Try to include them whenever possible and arrange transportation if needed. Holiday activities they could participate in consist of; meal preparation, decorating, holiday shopping, sharing homemade treats, or viewing outdoor light displays. Plan or make a new tradition involving all family members. For family members unable to join in activities, keep communication open; you can also use technology such as FaceTime or Zoom.

Top Videos

Trending Recipes

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.