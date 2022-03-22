Spring is showing signs all over that it’s time to grab your walking shoes and join us for Walk Kansas 2022. Improve your personal fitness with the support of a team of six friends, neighbors, family members or co-workers and “walk” your way across Kansas.
Research has shown that what is good for your heart is also good for your brain. Through Walk Kansas this year, this program will highlight ways that physical activity and healthy lifestyle habits improve our physical and mental health. This year the MIND diet will be introduced through the weekly newsletters, so when you sign up for a team, this will also be a part of the program.
Walk Kansas will be held from March 27 – May 21, 2022. Registration is due by March 26th and close on April 3. Registration is $10 per team members and can be done online at WalkKansas.org or by contacting your Meadowlark Extension District Offices, located at Oskaloosa-(785-863-2212); Holton-(785-364-4125); or Seneca-(785-336-2184). Our options for payment are cash or check only and this will be asked for when registering.
This 8 -week program will ask you to select a challenge when registering. These challenges include: 8 Wonders—435 miles and each person=2.5 hours per week; or Cross Country which is 764 miles and each person-=4 hours per week. Another challenge would be Little Balkans to Nicodemus which is 1200 miles and each person =6 hours per week. And last is the Solo Challenge and each person = 2.5 hours per week. Please select the challenge that is best for you and your team members. Hours will be logged on the WalkKansas.org website.
Walk Kansas t-shirts are also available for purchase on the website. The process of ordering t-shirts and other apparel has changed. After you complete online registration. Log into your portal and click on the word “shop” at the top of the page. This will take you to our apparel vendor site, wwwshopwalkkansas.com (https://www.shopwalkkansas.com), and you can place your order. Unlike previous years, you will be required to pay shipping and the items will be shipped directly to you. (You can save on shipping by ordering all of your team’s items at once and have them shipped to one location.) Samples of the t-shirts are in each of district offices.
When you order from the Walk Kansas Web Store, if ordered by April 1, orders delivered the week of April 11. If ordered by April 29, orders will be delivered week of May 9th.
If you have further questions, please contact your district Extension Office, website or www.walkkansas.org for details. And, make sure you like Kansas State University Walk Kansas on Facebook.
While Walk Kansas is sometimes viewed as a (friendly) competition, reaching the goal your team selected is the most important. Be realistic, keep it fun and don’t worry about what others are doing or reporting. Be honest, be supportive to others and have a great Walk Kansas!!
