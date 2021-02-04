We hear a lot in the gospels about the many miracles that Jesus performed for people who were in all kinds of need or distress. So I would like us to try to imagine taking one of these miracles and putting it into a setting in our own time and place. I would like you to imagine that it is taking place at one of the churches right here in Atchison. There was a person who was there at the church last week when something very unusual happened and that person has come here today to tell us what happened. So here is the story that person is telling us.
“There is a group of us who gather at our church each week to share scripture. Last week at our gathering, after we had read the passage from the bible, we began to share our prayer and reflection on it with each other. There was a man who came to the meeting whose name was Jesus, and he began to share his thoughts with us. His sharing was so extraordinary and what he said was like nothing that we had ever heard. It felt so different. It felt as if all of us were in heaven at the table of God as we hung on his every word. Our hearts were really touched. Now there was another man in our assembly, named Harmon. You probably know Harmon. Lots of people around here know him. You know, he’s one of those contentious people and he always seems to be causing all sorts of problems. Anyway, Harmon seemed touched in a very different way and he suddenly cried out, ‘Who are you? Have you come to hurt us? Have you come to destroy us?’ And this man Jesus said, ‘Stop it!’ and, just like that, whatever the unclean spirit was that made Harmon so difficult came right out of him. All of a sudden, he got down on his knees and started praising the Lord. We were all amazed to see what had just happened. We were stunned at this man who had come to visit us. He seemed to have some kind of authority from God that he could even command unclean spirits and they obeyed him. He could free a person’s soul and change their life with just his words. And that is why I came here today to tell you this story because I want you to hear what happened to us because of this man called Jesus of Nazareth.”
There is a second part to this story, too. This is the other thing that I want you to know besides just hearing what happened to Harmon and to the person telling us the story. This is what it means to encounter Jesus of Nazareth and Jesus himself comes here, too, to speak to each of us. He comes to get rid of whatever unclean spirits are in us. Jesus wants to cast out whatever holds us bound. He wants to get rid of our self-will, our navel-gazing, our egotism, our greed. He is here to help us let go of our wanting to hold on to anything, whether it is our material goods or even unhealthy relationships that we should get rid of. He wants to free us even from the egotistical “I” part of ourselves that wants to make ourselves the center of everything. That is what Jesus has come for. That is the other message of the gospel miracles. He is here today. And all we have to do is cry out to him, and he will get rid of our unclean spirits too.
