One appearance of Jesus after he was raised from the dead was to his apostles who were fishing at night. (One moral of this story is that when you don't know what to do, go fishing!). They still can't believe what's happening even though they have already seen Jesus twice. So they try to just go back to what is normal, what they understand. When they do, they cast from one side of the boat and catch nothing. Then, someone tells them to cast on the other side and they catch an abundance of fish, so many they can hardly bring them in.
One writer (although I can't remember where I read this) has said that they go fishing because they are still living the cross and death of Jesus. It is Jesus who instructs them to cast their nets on the opposite side. Even then they don't recognize the stranger speaking to them because they are still looking at life from the death side. It is still Good Friday until they see the fish and the bread he breaks and then they are able to recognize him. Until this time, they were caught in the cross and death, but then they are able to step into the time of resurrection.
This is the kind of people that we need to be; we need to be people of the resurrection. That is where our hope comes from. It is where our whole belief in the meaning of our lives comes from. We have to step into the resurrection and make it part of our whole lives. Our appreciation and acceptance of the bible's message is the way that Christians know what to do. We have to go wherever we go in faith and hope, and give hope to others, no matter what the situation is.
One of the key values in the sisters' Benedictine way of life is a value that is really for all Christians: to treat others as we would treat Christ. Today we are in the midst of a time of conflict when many people think that the freedom to say whatever we want means we can say thinks that are hurtful to others, say things that craft reality to the way we want it to be rather than what is factually true. This kind of behavior is dividing us. It is behavior that we are taught in school is bullying, and is wrong, but which still remains a part of our culture in so many ways today.
I had the opportunity to visit the Auschwitz exhibit in Kansas City and there was a display showing the many steps that moved towards World War II and the genocide of the Jews. I was struck by the similarities to the kinds of words and actions that we sometimes see today. We Christians have such an obligation to work towards treating everyone as Christ, to be absolutely faithful. Even when loved ones say things that hurt, we have to be able to say "This is Christ in front of me." Then we have to put into power the love of Christ and work towards reconciliation.
We must also remember the value of prayer. Situations like that in Ukraine seem to not have any solution that we can see. But we still have to be people of the resurrection, to be able to remember that we still have the power of prayer. We must still pray and pray and pray that somehow God will solve this problem. This, at least, is something that we can do – to be faithful in prayer and in trying to love others as Christ has loved us. We are Easter people.
