Now that they're getting older, my great grandchildren are actually listening to me.
And that has caused some changes in speech patterns.
The little sayings I always have used began to bring questions I can't answer.
For Pete's sake, heavens to Betsy, Katie bar the door.
No, I don't know who Pete, Betsy and Katie, why they have sakes, heavens or doors.
No, I never really owned a goat, and if I had, I can't imagine who would get it, or why.
Yes, I'm sure I would have been just a tiny baby when I put my foot in my mouth, don't have a clue why I would try it now.
Don't know how to put smoke into a log, or how that ugly person got in there or why I would go to such great lengths to get it out. And I should of have ever said anyone looked like something been smoked out of a log. 'T'ain't fittin' to say that in the first place, and don't ask me what any part of that last sentence means.
I never had a goat for anyone or anything to get, so let's just leave it at that.
How long would it take to separate just one grain of salt and why I would take some Joey May with it.
Maybe closing the barn door after the horses are gone is necessary because the cows are still in there. I can't say for sure.
Is Gramma Patty really thinking a camel can be put through a needle's eye? Well, that's another one to just leave.
No, you can't be sure they'll all hatch, so don't be counting them as chickens too early.
Now I do know about minding one's Ps and Qs. That's a holdover from the days when tavern keepers sold beer by pints and quarts, and the brew could be delivered. Thus the boys hired to deliver had to keep in mind the right amount of a delivery, Pint or Quart.
But the ability to explain one saying wasn't much help, so I tried something else. Sort of a blanket plan. What did that get me? It got me this:
Gramma Patty, do you have any more fingers (sic) of speech?"
No, I'll have to go back to the well. Or put on my thinking cap.
So I try now to watch what I say. After all, silence is golden.
