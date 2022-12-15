I heard a presentation from a KSU Ag Economist this week providing an ‘outlook’ of sorts for 2023. Not surprisingly, it wasn’t encouraging on many fronts. His take home message? Knowing what your production budgets look like is going to be very important.
You likely have a pretty good idea as to what enterprise budgets in your operation look like – whether they’re formally laid out on a spreadsheet or informally put together in your mind. Either way, it’s never a bad idea to review them from time to time. Budget calculators available from the KSU Ag Economics department might help you do so.
Projected budgets are available from numerous KSU Ag Economists (with input from agronomists, animal scientists, etc…) for irrigated and non-irrigated crops as well as livestock. They include updated information (as of November, 2022) on projected prices and costs to provide a ‘general’ budget picture for many different crop and livestock enterprises.
They also include templates allowing you to compare your numbers to ‘averages’ plus tools to help you create and generate your own budgets. I’m not going to claim it is a simple process, but whether you choose to create one from scratch – or use one already created – the comparative information these budgets can provide could be of great value. See the budgets at our KSU Ag Economics site: https://www.agmanager.info/farm-budgets (under the Farm Budgets tab). Hard copies are available from any District Office.
Emerald Ash Borer
Since being confirmed in Michigan 20 years ago, Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) has continued to spread, with millions of ash trees lost from outright death of infested trees as well as those removed with hopes of slowing the disease’s spread. Unfortunately, the spread has continued, reaching Kansas in 2012 (Jefferson County in 2015 and Jackson County in 2019; no confirmation yet in Nemaha County, but there has been in Brown in 2022).
As it continues to spread, so, too, do efforts to monitor damage and educate the general public about things they can do to help slow the damage. For home and landowners, it may be as easy as a few simple steps.
Another form of movement has been via firewood. If firewood infested with the beetles is moved from one location to another, new infestations occur and put even more ash trees at risk. Avoid moving firewood off site when possible with recommendations suggesting avoidance of movement across county lines. Keep this in mind when purchasing firewood as well, taking caution to make sure all firewood is locally grown and harvested. If camping a distance away, purchase firewood at your destination and burn all that you bring.
Emerald Ash Borer has already caused significant losses to forested areas and landscapes. Help slow the spread by being vigilant in your management of ash trees or firewood from them.
