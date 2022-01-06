The 2022 edition of the KSU Chemical Weed Control guide is at the printers (access the online version at: https://www.bookstore.ksre.ksu.edu/pubs/CHEMWEEDGUIDE.pdf — print copies available after the first of the year). It includes herbicide recommendations for all our major field crops plus pasture and rangeland recommendations, including brush control options.
It’s pretty easy to see where most of our interest lies when it comes to brush control – over two and a half pages are devoted to foliar applications. During this time of the year, however, foliar isn’t an option, and it might be time to consider some of the options that get a little less page space: cut stump, soil applications, and this week, basal bark considerations.
Many woody species can be effectively controlled through mid-winter via application of herbicide to the bark at the base of the tree. Most labels call for mixing with an oil-type carrier for better penetration across the bark to the living tissue just below the bark that needs to absorb herbicide for control to take place. Mixtures should be liberally applied to the circumference of the tree from the ground all the way up to a height of 12 to 18 inches. This allows the tree to absorb product to kill it standing. It takes more product than cut stump treatments (next week…), but avoids time spent cutting and piling trees.
Avoid treatment when ground is saturated, snow covered, or frozen, or efficacy may be reduced. Labeled products include PastureGard HL, Remedy Ultra, and Milestone. Always read and follow label directions. Not all product application windows or oil/diluent mixes are identical.
