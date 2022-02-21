Reminder: brome recovery discussion meetings will be Thursday, February 24th in two locations across the Meadowlark Extension District. Session one starts at 1:15 p.m. at the Oskaloosa City Hall, 212 West Washington Street in Oskaloosa. A second session will be held starting at 7:00 p.m. at the NEK Heritage Complex (12200 214th Rd.) south of Holton. Both sessions will last 90 minutes or less. We’ll focus on the damage done by armyworm feeding and other factors last fall, including how we might be able to evaluate stands right now – plus what to expect as the growing season begins. RSVP is not required, but if you want further information, contact me at dhallaue@ksu.edu or e-mail any Meadowlark Extension District Office. In case of inclement weather, please contact a local office prior to traveling.
Soil Testing the Lawn/Garden
We always worry about enough fertilizer in the garden, but have you ever thought you might have too much? Seldom does excess fertilizer cause plant issues (it is possible, though…), but continuing to apply unneeded nutrients isn’t economical or environmentally friendly.
Most of the samples through our KSU Soil Testing Lab show more than adequate levels of phosphorous and potassium. If that’s the case in your garden, it might be better to address pH or nitrogen issues rather than simply applying a balanced fertilizer because that’s what’s always been done. The only way to know, however, is to pull a soil sample.
Begin by taking a representative sample from a number of locations in the garden or lawn. Avoid the very best or very worst areas when possible (unless troubleshooting or for comparison purposes…), collecting 12-15 sub-samples to combine together to comprise a single sample for the area. Pull samples to a depth of six to eight inches, mixing them together in a plastic bucket and submitting about one pint’s worth for analysis. Need a soil probe? District Offices have them available on a limited basis. Call ahead to see if one is available for checkout.
Test fees vary by sample starting at around $15 (shipping included). For information on the tests you might consider, contact any District Office or e-mail me at dhallaue@ksu.edu .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.