Several years ago, my home visit coincided with my nephew’s fifth birthday. I watched his three year old sister set the dining room table to prepare for his party. She set the paper plates around the table, then the napkins, and continued until she had the centerpiece in place. For me, there was one serious problem – his party was still three days away. When my sister came to stand beside me, I asked her, “Do you want her to play with all that stuff?” She said, “Sure, anticipation is part of the fun.”
In fact, there are many kinds of anticipation, of waiting. In this season of Advent, we are waiting with joy, with fear, and with excitement for the coming of the Savior once again in our celebration of Christmas. We hear about the waiting, and the promised deliverance that is to come, in one of the Scripture passages of this season from the Book of the Prophet Isaiah. He announces that the Spirit of God has come upon him to tell the good news of salvation to the people, to proclaim that the year of the Lord has come (Is. 61:1-2). How did Isaiah, who is about “to bring good news to the poor,” feel as he described the one who would come to save God’s people from devastation and sorrow? Was he filled with the joy of anticipation or anxiety? More likely he was filled with the hope that comes with trust in a loving and faithful God. Isaiah described the savior that God was going to send as one who will, among other things, “[bring] release [to] prisoners,” “bind up the brokenhearted,” "comfort all who mourn." He goes on to describe God's reason for doing this: “For I, the Lord, love justice ... In my faithfulness I will reward my people and make an everlasting covenant with them (Is. 61: 2-9). Isaiah’s God is ever-present, constant, true to his word, and, most of all, loving.
Centuries later, John the Baptist, another prophet, in fact the last before Jesus, also spoke of the promise of a savior. In a story about him in the gospel of Matthew (Matt. 11:2-11), John is in prison and sends messengers to Jesus to ask him "Are you the one who is to come, or should we expect someone else?” John, who has spent his whole adult life preparing the way for the Messiah, wants to know if, in fact, Jesus is the promised one. Jesus lets his works speak for him: “Go and tell John what you hear and see: the blind regain their sight, the lame walk . . . , the dead are raised and the poor have the good news proclaimed to them” (Matt. 11:4-5). After centuries of waiting, the savior has come. The waiting is over . . . or, is it? Jesus is here, he is present, and that presence is found in each of us.
Indeed, he has given us the great privilege of being among those who are commissioned to show God’s love to a world that needs God’s love in action. There is war, suppression, and unbelievable cruelty in places like Ukraine, the Central African Republic, Yemen, and in so many other places that the United Nations calls “hot spots.” What can we do? Actually, we can do something. We can bring the good news to a desperate people and we can be proof that God is come to a world that waits
