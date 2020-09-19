To the Editor,
I would like to make a case of trying to get a convenience store in Effingham. I feel it would put more jobs in the community and get more money in circulation. It would help out many of the people living here who cannot afford to drive to Atchison and back everyday.
It would help people who can't afford a car to drive to work out who can't even find one. It would open up jobs around here so people can work. Also I'm tired of driving to Atchison for a bag of Funyuns.
Payton Wagner
Effingham
