There have been many reports on the benefits of drinking tea. It can be refreshing, soothing, calming and also provide health benefits.
In a recent study from the National University of Singapore, they looked at how tea effects brain function. Specifically, they targeted the connection between the left and right hemispheres of the brain. Tis was designed to see if tea would reduce the aging affects on the brain and the connections regarding cognition and organization.
By using neuropsychological tests and magnetic resonance imaging, the study found that consumers who drank black, green, or oolong tea four times a week had better brain connectivity and better functionality.
Kitchen Cupboard Management 101
Here are a few tips to take control of storing foods in your cupboard:
*If you tossed portions of expired foods, buy a smaller container next time.
*Keep a permanent marker pen in your kitchen and put the date—month and YEAR---you purchased the food on the container.
*When in doubt about storage times, call the company (many have toll-free numbers), write the address on the label, or check if the company has a web site that might answer your questions.
*If you can’t determine how old a food is and the container contains no “use by” date, check for a production code on the container. If it’s not possible to decipher the production code, call or write the company or check if this information might be given on a company web site.
*Practice “first in, first out” for foods. If you have purchased several containers of the same type of food, arrange the containers so you reach for the oldest package first.
*READ LABELS CAREFULLY for storage information and possible recommended “use by” dates.
