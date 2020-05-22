Every winter, 1.5 million honeybee hives (60% of U.S. honeybee colonies) are shipped on trucks to California to pollinate almonds. Almond growers pay $150-$250 per hive for their pollination service; for the beekeepers, the honey is a marketable byproduct. Pollinators have become a hot topic over the years, but it’s not just the European Honeybee doing all the work. In the U.S. there are over 4,000 species of native bees; some living solitary lives making nests in the soil or dried out plant stems. Because native bees collect pollen rather than nectar, they are 2 to 3 times more effective at pollinating than honeybees! Bees are certainly not the only pollinators out there. There are thousands of different insects that are pollinators ranging from mosquitos to wasps. Even hummingbirds and certain bats serve the important role of pollination.
Pollinators are responsible for $29 billion worth of U.S. ag production. An estimated 1 in 3 bites of food are pollinator dependent. Research is showing that even crops that don’t require insect pollinators, such as soybeans, still benefit when pollinators are present. Research in Brazil showed that the combined presence of native pollinators and honeybees increased soybean yields by 20%! How can a pollinator benefit a crop that doesn’t require insect pollination? Part of this is due to decreased flower drop, but another reason is the beneficial insects that are showing up and are keeping the “bad” insects in check.
So how do we attract those beneficial insects? Diversity; that was one of the principals of soil health I talked about in the last article. If we want to decrease the effect of insect pests, we need to maximize the diversity of insects. We can do that by maximizing the diversity of flowering plants such as planting a pollinator plot. Pollinator plots consist of a diverse mix of native wildflowers (forbs) generally ranging from 15-60 (or more) species. That diversity is key because different insects are attracted to flowers of certain colors, shapes and sizes. Since different flowers bloom at different times in the growing season, we can ensure that something is blooming throughout the season to provide a continual food source for our pollinators.
The diversity pollinator plots provide goes well beyond insects! When it comes to turkeys, pheasants and quail, pollinator habitat is one of the most important types of habitat we are missing. For a young chick, insects comprise more than 90% of their diets for the first several weeks of life. Pollinator plots are perfect for attracting insects and providing a much-needed food source; in the winter the plants provide a diverse seed food source for the adults. Pollinator plots have also proven to be beneficial for other wildlife such as deer whose diet is made up of 30-50% forbs. If you want to maximize wildlife diversity, you can’t go wrong with a pollinator plot!
There are a few things you need to know if you’re going to plant pollinators. First, you’ll need a little patience. Some species will show up the first year while others may not show up for ten. Part of this has to do with the microbes in the soil (remember what the last article was about?) It takes time for the microbial populations to be restored to a prairie ecosystem, particularly in conventionally farmed land; some of those microbes can take twenty years before they repopulate the soil. It’s only human of us to want it to look perfect the first year; but, when it comes to pollinator plots, be patient. It generally takes 3-5 years for a pollinator plot to become established. Pollinator plots do take a little planning and management over the years. There are some important steps and things to know for proper seed bed preparation, best time to plant, planting method, among other things.
Planting a pollinator plot can be expensive. Many of these wildflower seeds don’t grow in a monoculture and must be collected by hand. The good news is we have several cost-share options available to help cover the costs! There are also CRP practices that can be used for pollinator habitat under the current CRP sign up. Also, pollinator plots don’t have to be several acres. If you have a large area that you’re tired of mowing, some idle land, or a small field that’s a difficult to farm, a pollinator plot might just be a great fit and a way to help you boost your profits.
If you’re interested in planting a pollinator plot and if you want to learn more about how to plant and cost share options available, don’t hesitate to reach out! You can reach me through email, bmccoy@pheasantsforever.org or by calling (785) 336-2186 ext.111.
