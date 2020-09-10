It’s a great day in Atchison, Kansas! Benedictine College is extremely encouraged by the spirit of cooperation that began last Friday in our discussions with Atchison County health officials, but I know a lot of questions remain.
Last week, Benedictine College faced an order that would have forced all of our students to isolate in their rooms, taking classes online and leaving only to get food and go to the bathroom. The county has a difficult and important job to do in reducing coronavirus cases, and they have medical expertise that we do not have. We respect that. But Benedictine College also has expertise in student life that the county does not have.
Benedictine College knew that our cases were already low and decreasing, and that an order to isolate students in their rooms would have the unintended consequence of causing students to flee campus, go out of state, and that, on their return, we would be back at square one. Just as importantly, we knew the order was unjust to our students, many of whom have already quarantined, tested negative, and pose no threat to anyone. We were also concerned with the mental and physical health such a severe isolation would pose to our students.
We reached compromise by realizing that we both had the same goal: lowering COVID-19 cases in Atchison County. We each gave up some of what we wanted and together came up with the plan “Atchison and Benedictine: Stronger Together.”
Think of this from our students’ perspective. Many of us wear masks at work, then go home and take them off. Not our students. For them their whole world is their campus life, and every minute of it is being impacted by COVID-19 rules for distance and masks. Think of the anxiety of being away from home for the first time in your life, afraid of COVID-19, trying to make friends, wearing a mask nearly all day, and then feeling like you are being considered a threat by a community you barely know.
These students invest so much in Atchison. They bring jobs to the community through the college, they invest their dollars in area businesses, they invest their time in service projects all over town, and many of them invest their lives, falling in love with our area and moving here to start their careers. A turning point in Benedictine’s discussions with the county was our common desire to signal to our students that their commitment to Atchison is not a one-way street, that they are a welcome part of our one community, and that we all take our responsibility to uphold the common good seriously.
The Stronger Together plan avoids the harshest aspects of the proposed order, but it does ask our students to sacrifice. Our students who live on campus will stay on campus for the two-week duration of the plan, with only minimal exceptions to make pickup or take-out orders at local businesses. It similarly limits the movement of our off-campus students, keeping them separate from our on-campus students while they take their classes online. The biggest sacrifice is being made by our athletes, and I am so grateful to them. They limited their practices and postponed scheduled games. This is very hard for these young athletes who are so dedicated to their teams and to success.
I also wanted to address questions we have received regarding the numbers of cases. The misunderstanding is unfortunate, because the county and Benedictine have been working together for weeks, with our teams meeting almost daily to get the most accurate numbers. There are many ways to slice and dice the numbers and the county has different KDHE reporting requirements, but the numbers online at our www.Benedictine.edu/coronavirus dashboard are updated daily and checked with the county. As I write this, Benedictine has 15 active positive cases, just a fraction of 1% of our population.
Those 15 cases are in isolation, unable to leave their rooms. Food is brought to them. Additionally, those who had contact with them are in quarantine, with severely limited movement on campus. A great COVID-care team is ensuring they follow the rules and have their needs taken care of.
We have a motto at Benedictine College that we got from one of our founders: “Forward, always Forward, everywhere forward.”
None of us can change yesterday, but we can all build a better tomorrow. Let’s build one where the people of Atchison see Benedictine as part of the Atchison community and where Benedictine students take responsibility for the people of Atchison to whom we owe so much. We are thrilled to be working as one team with the county. We know that we will be stronger together.
