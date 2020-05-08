TOPEKA - The warmer weather of May brings many Americans to their backyards, opening their bags of charcoal and filling their propane tanks during the start of grilling season. While the debate over gas, charcoal or wood continues, one aspect of grilling is undeniable, the protein. May is Beef Month, and consumers across America will be reaching for the king of protein to grace their grills.
Market research conducted by NCBA, a contractor to the Beef Checkoff, indicates over 80% of American consumers eating at home agree beef tastes great and 70% believe beef to be a great source of protein. While many consumers look to beef for the ultimate grilling experience, many are unfamiliar with the correct cuts to choose for grilling or lack the techniques to ensure their purchase results in a positive grilling experience. With more and more consumers cooking and grilling at home due to restrictions imposed by COVID-19, it is essential to get accurate and factual information about beef to consumers so their experience is a positive one.
When it comes to finding information about food, recipes and preparation techniques, consumers often turn their attention and screens to popular bloggers, social media influencers and recipe websites. In order to get accurate and factual information to these consumers, the Kansas Beef Council (KBC) is partnering with food and health influencer Meal Prep on Fleek to provide prospective grillers with the information they need to succeed with beef at the grill. Through Instagram and Facebook, the national-level influencer will be sharing cuts of beef that excel on the grill.
In addition to influencer collaborations, KBC is sharing numerous grill-friendly recipes and nutritional information via highly targeted digital advertisements. These grill-worthy recipes will help inspire consumers to reach for beef throughout the year, not just during grilling season.
For great beef recipes to optimize your grilling experience, visit: www.kansasbeef.org.
About the Beef Checkoff
The Beef Checkoff Program was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.
About NCBA, a Contractor to the Beef Checkoff
The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) is a contractor to the Beef Checkoff Program. The Beef Checkoff Program is administered by the Cattlemen’s Beef Board, with oversight provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
