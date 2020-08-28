Last Sunday, we heard a reading from the 16th chapter of the gospel of St. Matthew in which Jesus asks his disciples who people think he is. After several others offer suggestions, Simon Peter replies, “You are the Christ, the Son of the living God.” At this, Jesus tells him that he would be the rock on which Jesus would build his church.
Simon Peter ... “Simon” is a word from Hebrew that means to hear or be heard. But Simon is renamed by Jesus as Peter. “Peter,” which is “Cephas” in Greek, is a word that means “rock.” A rash fisherman becomes the one on whom Jesus will build his Church.
In the verses that follow this reading, in Mt. 16:21-28, Jesus is talking about how the Messiah must die. Jesus criticizes Peter for rejecting this and says “Satan, get behind me!” Only a couple of chapters earlier, Jesus was inviting Peter to walk on water. Peter sets out, but as soon as he starts to doubt, he starts to sink.
A little later in the narrative, in Matthew 19, Jesus advises the rich young man to follow him. So Peter then asks: “We have left everything and followed you. What do we get in return?” Just before that, in chapter 18, Peter had asked Jesus how many times we must forgive someone who has sinned against us. Peter suggests that maybe it should be up to seven times. But Jesus says “No, seventy times seven!” Later in this gospel, Jesus is at his last supper and wants to wash Peter’s feet. But Peter refuses saying, “You will never wash my feet.” Jesus insists and then Peter wants him to wash not only his feet, but his hands and his head also. Not long after this, we are told in chapter 26 of the same gospel, Peter swore he would never deny Jesus. And Jesus answers: “This very night, before the cock crows, you will deny me three times.” In the Garden of Gethsemane as Jesus is being arrested, Peter grabs a sword and cuts off the ear of one of the soldiers.
So why would Jesus call this man a “rock”? Peter is clearly a hothead, exhibiting impulsive behavior. He seems unstable, unreliable, and completely unpredictable. I used to try to diagnose individuals who came to me for counseling using a professional diagnostic manual to look at their symptoms. When I decided to put in Peter’s characteristics, there were three disorders that came up as possible causes for this type of behavior and dysfunction. Again, why would Jesus choose someone like Peter and give him the keys of the kingdom?
The answer is that, in spite of his personality issues, Peter does have a number of things in his favor. He was malleable; he wasn’t rigid. Therefore, he was open to change and could listen to the Spirit. Peter was not a strong person with great wisdom and knowledge; he did not know everything. Therefore, Christ could work with him in order to enable him to become his true and best self. Peter was not proud. His mishaps were far too apparent and obvious for him to be proud. Therefore, he could be transformed by grace.
So take courage everyone, take courage! This means that there is hope for each of us! We can thank God if we are like Peter, and if we are not like him, then may God help us to be more like Peter so that we too can receive the keys to the kingdom of Heaven!
