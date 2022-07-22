I’ve just given a retreat based on the teachings of the early Christian desert wisdom figure, Abba Antony. One of his many lessons is one that is just as true today. His biographer says that, when he was a young man seeking his path to holiness, he was like a wise bee. He wanted to find anyone who had something to share with him about how to live a good life, so he went from one to another for their sweetness.

We raise bees at our monastery, so I have learned a few things about them. One is that they have a kind of vision that allows them to track on the best sources of pollen. The bright colors of the blossoms act like the beacons and runway lights at an airport that lead them to exactly where they need to go. When they find the best place to feed, they extract the desirable nectar and they take it into their bodies. But that isn’t the end of it. A bee is never just nourishing itself. They are totally communal. Everything goes back to the hive and what they have ingested will be blended with everything that all the other bees have ingested. Only then can what they have gathered individually turn into the sweet honey.

