I’ve just given a retreat based on the teachings of the early Christian desert wisdom figure, Abba Antony. One of his many lessons is one that is just as true today. His biographer says that, when he was a young man seeking his path to holiness, he was like a wise bee. He wanted to find anyone who had something to share with him about how to live a good life, so he went from one to another for their sweetness.
We raise bees at our monastery, so I have learned a few things about them. One is that they have a kind of vision that allows them to track on the best sources of pollen. The bright colors of the blossoms act like the beacons and runway lights at an airport that lead them to exactly where they need to go. When they find the best place to feed, they extract the desirable nectar and they take it into their bodies. But that isn’t the end of it. A bee is never just nourishing itself. They are totally communal. Everything goes back to the hive and what they have ingested will be blended with everything that all the other bees have ingested. Only then can what they have gathered individually turn into the sweet honey.
The story of Antony goes on to say that, like a bee, he sought out where to find the sweetest instruction. He looked at each holy person and picked out what was so striking about that individual. It says that from one he learned perseverance, from another a good prayer life, from yet another charity to others. Still another might have shown patience in suffering while another was known for being able to give good instruction from the study of Scripture.
The most important lesson is that he only took the best from each and left the rest behind. Perhaps the person who was diligent in prayer was not the most noted for interactions with others. It would be rare indeed to find an instructor who has all of the spiritual gifts wrapped up in one giant package of virtue. But the wise bee can focus only on the best in another person and not get distracted by what is not their strongest gift.
We live in a culture that has a tendency towards the opposite. In fact, there is a whole industry of websites and publications that make their money by finding, stirring up, or even making up, scandals about celebrities. However good a person seems on the surface, we are suspicious that anyone can be that good and so we search for any bit of stain on their reputation. Perhaps it gives us a pass to not try so hard. If I can convince myself that nobody else is really that good, then I have a lower bar to meet in my own behavior. If I can always look for the worst traits in another, I can feel better about my own imperfections.
The secret of holiness and happiness lies in what we choose to gather as we go through life. How different our world, and our own personal attitudes, would be if we were all like the wise bee. As we encounter other people, do we only focus on what we see in that moment? If it is something very good, do we take that inspiration with us and use it to help transform our own lives? If what we see is not so good, can we leave that encounter behind? Can we simply try to find the sweetness in every moment and let it be transformed and shared through us?
