We read in the bible that Jesus had many friends. Some of them were men whose lives were similar to his own. Some were people whose lifestyles were not in keeping with the acceptable social norms. They included foreigners, reformed (or not even yet reformed) sinners, those of despised social classes or occupations, people of other religions and other nationalities.
A good number of them were women. Scripture clearly shows us a man comfortable with women and outsiders, even in a culture which often demonstrated some problems with his choices. We know not only that he spoke to women and had female followers, but that he mingled freely with them and visited the homes of various outcasts, male and female. We also read that he had very close friendships with particular individuals.
Perhaps we might look at what it means to have friends and how we transfer that to being friends with Jesus. Friends choose each other. Two people see something in each other that is mutually attractive. Sometimes the attraction or the development of the friendship is not immediate. In any case, it has to grow over time. It grows when we engage in serious conversation, when we learn about each other, when we share interests and experiences and feelings.
What attracts us to another? We find that we have common interests, similar challenges or lifestyles, even common enemies. We have a growing sense of being comfortable and being able to be our most natural self when we are with this other person. In fact, the other person may help us see ourselves sometimes better than we do. Back in the time of the Roman Empire, a philosopher named
Cicero wrote an essay on friendship in which he basically said that a good friend is a person who leads another towards what is good. Good friends challenge us to new heights.
Many of us began to get acquainted with Jesus long ago, but that friendship has changed over time as a childhood friendship changes over the decades. We first heard about him, read about him, were attracted to his words and acts, but that’s not friendship. We have to move to wanting to be with him, converse with him, identify with him ... and reveal ourselves to him. In friendship, we start with small talk, begin to talk about hopes and dreams, move to trusting the other with more personal knowledge, eventually revealing dark secrets or fears that we never knew we could share, knowing we will still be loved. We move from seeking the friend’s company for a pleasurable time to reaching out for that friend in times of deepest need for solace and healing and knowing the friend will be there. Even if they can’t physically be there, you feel their presence and support. You know they share your burden.
We see this beautifully in the story of the death of Lazarus. Friends feel comfortable to share their hurt and to confront one another honestly. Martha let Jesus have it for not being there and he could not adequately explain his absence at first or make excuses. But he did offer her an assurance of his unending presence and promise. Because Martha trusted Jesus, she could scold him but then be comforted by him. They knew each other.
We deepen our friendship with Jesus when we try to know him and let him know us. We enter into deep conversation, not just memorized prayers but the unscripted conversation of friends: with humor, sorrow, insignificant small talk. Friends can argue, negotiate, hash out their differences, and always know that the other can be trusted. That is how love grows, and love grows and transforms us. Jesus is always a true friend, we just need to love in return.
