We read in the bible that Jesus had many friends. Some of them were men whose lives were similar to his own. Some were people whose lifestyles were not in keeping with the acceptable social norms. They included foreigners, reformed (or not even yet reformed) sinners, those of despised social classes or occupations, people of other religions and other nationalities.

A good number of them were women. Scripture clearly shows us a man comfortable with women and outsiders, even in a culture which often demonstrated some problems with his choices. We know not only that he spoke to women and had female followers, but that he mingled freely with them and visited the homes of various outcasts, male and female. We also read that he had very close friendships with particular individuals.

Trending Recipes

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.