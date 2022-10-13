As referenced in the cut stump discussion last week (https://www.meadowlark.k-state.edu/news/agent_weekly_columns.html), there are times when we just can’t fit all of our brush control work in to the growing season. In some cases, even removal of the trees to get to a point where stumps can be treated is a time challenge in and of itself. For smaller trees (less than four to six inches in diameter), a basal bark application might be what fits the bill.

Basal bark treatments are made to the bottom 12 to 18 inches of bark of smaller trees extending from ground level with liberal coverage of the bark all the way around the tree. Products containing triclopyr or aminopyralid are the most common used. Often mixed with a carrier to enhance penetration across the bark to the cambium layer, applications can be made mid-summer to mid-winter and are a good option if you are trying to kill trees prior to removal.

