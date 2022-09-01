The sandwich has a long history and its origins are unclear—but regardless of when, where and why they came about, there are many ways to make them healthy! Try these tips for making nutritious sandwiches without compromising on taste.
Opt for whole grain bread. What makes a sandwich a sandwich? The bread of course. Carbs have a bad reputation, but they are an important part of your diet. Whole grain breads, rolls, wraps, pita and English muffins are some of the healthiest bread options for sandwich building. Whole grains provide greater nutritional benefits than their refined grain counterparts.
Pick your proteins. Lean proteins such as turkey, chicken, lean roast beef, and tofu all work great on sandwiches. While cold cuts provide a quick and easy protein option, check the nutrition facts on your favorites to get an idea of their fat and sodium content. Also, processed meats may not be healthy when consumed daily.
Make your dinner work double duty. Roast a slightly larger chicken, turkey, pork loin or lean cut of beef than you would normally. Slice extras to use for sandwiches. This can save you money and provide a healthier option for your sandwich.
Choose your cheese. Cheese isn’t always a sandwich necessity, but it can add good flavor, another source of protein, plus calcium and Vitamin D. Opt for low-fat cheeses and make sure you don’t add too much. Cheese can serve as your protein if you like to go meatless.
Don’t forget the veggies. Veggies are a great addition to any sandwich. Add sliced tomato, lettuce leaves, sliced pepper, sliced mushrooms or whatever suits your fancy. Veggies are high in nutrients but low in calories and fat, so don’t hold back when adding them to your sandwich.
Conclude with condiments. Mayo also has a bad reputation when it comes to nutrition. However, if you look at the nutrition label, you’ll find most brands are high in healthy monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats. That being said, it still should be consumed in moderation. If you’re looking for new ways to add flavor to your sandwich, try toppings like whole grain mustard, banana peppers, hummus, smashed avocado, light salad dressing, and wasabi. Hold the salt, especially if you’re using processed or deli meats.
