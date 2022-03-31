Eastern Bluebirds were once an abundant bird in much of rural America. But loss of habitat had greatly reduced their numbers by the 1960s. But thanks to conservationists and organizations, Eastern Bluebird numbers have significantly rebounded over the past years.
There are three species of bluebirds in the United States, but only one, the Eastern Bluebird is a regular nesting species in Kansas. Bluebirds are primarily insect eaters, but in the winter they switch and eat fruits and berries, being very fond of Eastern Redcedar berries and hackberry fruit.
Bluebirds are cavity nesters. They will take over old woodpecker nest cavities on the edge of timber and freely use properly constructed nest boxes. There are many plans available for bluebird nest boxes or pre-made nest boxes can be purchased at many garden centers or wild bird supply stores. K-State Research and Extension also has an excellent bulletin on Eastern Bluebirds which contains plans for several different bluebird nest boxes. Increasing Eastern Bluebirds in Kansas is available from your local County Extension Office or online at https://www.ksre.k-state.edu/historicpublications/pubs/c720.pdf
Bluebirds are primarily open country residents, sometimes nesting on the edge of heavy timber. Unless your home is next to some open spaces, bluebirds won’t generally nest in town. Place bluebird nest boxes four to six feet high. Metal or wooden fence posts work well to hold the nesting box. Bluebirds aren’t overly particular about the color of their house, although lighter colors will help them stay cooler in the summertime. It is advisable to face the nest box opening away from prevailing wind and rain. In Kansas that would suggest placing the opening in an easterly direction. Avoid the urge to place a perch on the outside of a bluebird house as this will only serve to attract house sparrows.
Bluebirds generally will not frequent standard seed based bird feeders. However, they are readily attracted to bird baths. Some homeowners have also had success feeding bluebirds mealworms.
Bluebirds will often start nesting in late March to mid-April and will commonly have two to three broods of young during the spring and early summer. With their flash of blue and orange and their bubbly song, bluebirds are a welcome addition to any rural residence.
Keep Mower Blades Sharp
Lawn-mowing season is here. Remember that dull blades give the lawn a
whitish cast. A dull blade does not cut cleanly but rather shreds the
ends of the leaf blades. The shredded ends dry out, giving the lawn that
whitish look. A sharp mower blade is even more important when the turf
starts putting up seed heads in a month or so. The seed head stems are
much tougher than the grass blades and more likely to shred. Under
normal use, mower blades should be sharpened about every 10 hours of
use.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.