For producers making their ARC/PLC selections for the 2021/2022 marketing year cycle of the Farm Bill, the K-State Ag Economics Department is again providing informational resources to help. For those that attended the informational meetings before the previous signup, a tradeoff spreadsheet was often used under what price/yield scenarios each program would (potentially) be the most valuable. If a graphic representation would help you, check it out at: https://www.agmanager.info/ag-policy/2018-farm-bill/tradeoff-between-20212022-arc-and-plc . Instructions are available with the download. Contact me if you need assistance.
What should you select? Great question. Everyone has their own approach to county level yield and national level price prediction, but looking all the way to the 2021/2022 marketing year is a challenge for even the best market economists. To better understand where program prices come from, check out the monthly Marketing Year Price Outlook published by the Ag Econ Department. It explains the current price situation that will eventually dictate program payments. Access it online at: https://www.agmanager.info/ag-policy/2018-farm-bill/marketing-year-average-mya-price-outlooks-arcplc .
There are other decision tools as well. One from the University of Illinois allows some nice comparisons. If you would like a link to it, drop me a line.
Landscape Design Starts NOW
Planning a project often takes more time than I think it should. Such is often the case with landscape design. There are so many different design ideas and adapted plant materials available to us, that we can make a lot of things work – with a little planning.
To get started, consider some of the publications available through the Horticulture Department at K-State. With titles such as Residential Landscape Design, Naturalistic Landscaping and even Low-Maintenance Landscaping, you’re sure to find one that gives a little insight in to planning a landscape you can be happy with. Downloads are free at http://hnr.k-state.edu/extension/publications/landscaping.html or request a copy from any District Office.
Plant materials are always a question as well. Your local garden store is always a great resource. You can also find a list of recommended plants from our KSU Horticulture Information Center at http://hnr.k-state.edu/extension/info-center/recommended-plants/index.html .
