Fall foods contain some incredible fiber and nutritional benefits making them great healthy choices for you and your family!
We all know apples come in a variety of colors, and so do squash and pumpkins, but don’t forget the other colorful fruits and vegetables that are fall favorites such as broccoli, cauliflower, cranberries, grapes, oranges, peppers, sweet potatoes, and more!
Many of these fall foods such as pumpkins, apples, broccoli, and sweet potatoes are high in fiber, which helps control weight, lowers blood cholesterol, may reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes and lower the risk of breast, prostate, and colon cancers.
The adage, “an apple a day keeps the doctor away,” has merit. Apples can slow digestion and produce fewer and smaller spikes in blood sugar, which can help control weight. They also have antioxidant effects that help fight against cancer and type 2 diabetes.
These fall foods are also some of the most fun to harvest and incorporate into your cooking. To enjoy these fall foods, consider some of the following:
• Visit a local orchard for farm to pick your own apples and pumpkins.
• Make a pumpkin pie and roast the pumpkin seeds from the pumpkins you find.
• Apple pies and caramel-dipped apples are traditional fall sweets.
• Carve a face into your pumpkin and create a Jack-O-Lantern.
Learn new recipes using apples, pumpkins, and squash. Take time this fall to really get to know these great foods.
