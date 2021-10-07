As a child, I was told that angels are spiritual beings who are messengers or perform a special mission from God. I learned I had an ever-present guardian angel. Not only was I exposed to the traditional images, but I've discovered that in the last 50 years, over 60 movies and 14 TV shows had angels as main characters. So I was given traditional images of angels but also images like Clarence in "It’s a Wonderful Life," Gabriel in "The Littlest Angel," (my first experience of an angel of color), Jonathan Smith on "Highway to Heaven" and Monica and Tess on "Touched by an Angel." They never forced people to make a choice but were constantly there to lead them, protect them, and give advice.
Our faith tradition singles out four "archangels" (higher-ranking angels). Recognized by Judaism, Christianity and Islam, all were given history-changing messages to deliver and missions to accomplish.
In the Judaic tradition, Michael was the advocate for the Jews. Tradition holds that he rescued Abraham from the furnace, told Abraham Lot had been taken captive, protected Sarah from Abimelech, prevented Isaac from being sacrificed and was one of three angels who appeared to Abraham. He led God’s army against Satan and in the early Christian Church was known to give souls a chance for redemption before death and to carry souls to heaven. In the Islamic tradition, too, he was a visitor to Abraham but was also responsible for the forces of nature and it was from his tears that angels were created.
Gabriel, the second archangel, in the Judaic tradition appears to Daniel to explain visions, was sent to destroy Jerusalem, assisted Michael as a guardian of Israel, and was one of the three angels that visited Abraham. His task was to destroy Sodom. In the Christian tradition, he appeared to both Mary and Zechariah to foretell the births of Jesus and John the Baptist. In the Islamic tradition, he was also sent to pre-Islamic prophets and to Muhammad with messages.
The third, Raphael, is known for healing. In Judaism, he was the third angel that appeared to Abraham and his task was to heal him from his circumcision and to save Lot. In Christian tradition, Raphael stirred the healing pool of Bethesda, and was the protective traveling companion to Tobiah, delivering his wife Sarah from a demon. In the Islamic tradition he is Israfil, the Master of Music, who sings God’s praises in a thousand different languages.
Finally, in Judaism, Uriel was the angel who checked the doors for blood during the exodus and who holds the key to the pit in the end time. He is the angel of poetry and of the four winds. In the Christian tradition, he is said to have rescued John the Baptist from the massacre of innocents, is known as the Angel of Repentance and is the patron of arts.
All four were instrumental in changing the course of humankind. They came to help people with the difficulties in their life, were there to lead them, protect them, and give them advice. They were beacons of hope when people were at their lowest point or needed assistance with what life brought them.
Our Sister Paula wrote an icon of the four archangels with a prayer that is an expanded version of the Jewish bedtime prayer that is part of the Shema:
"May Archangel Michael protect my right side, the side of loving kindness and divine generosity.
May Archangel Gabriel protect my left side, the side of restraint and creativity where the power of God resides.
May Archangel Uriel be in front of me, with divine wisdom and understanding, where knowledge resides.
May Archangel Raphael be at my back, standing at my foundation with divine healing powers.
May the power of God crown me with the spirit of love."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.