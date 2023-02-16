In January, I was blessed with the opportunity to volunteer with Caridad de Corazon ((Charity of the Heart)) mission in Eagle Pass, Texas. The experience of seeing the process that immigrants and refugees go through at the border really opened my eyes to the social justice work being done. I also saw work that still needs to be addressed in treating all who seek refuge as children of Christ with the dignity they deserve. It moved me to see the teaching of Jesus, “Whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me,” lived out in person. “I was a stranger and you welcomed me,” was carried out daily at Mission Border Hope in Seco Mines on the outskirts of Eagle Pass. At the shelter, volunteers and employees welcome individuals and families who have been processed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). The shelter provides an orientation for the new arrivals, so they know where they are, and what they need to do to continue their journey. First aid, showers and toilets are available, as well as meals, donated clothes, shoes, and personal toiletries, if needed.

I brought donated shoelaces, socks, clothes and shoes that had been collected, and the sisters had also ordered supplies shipped to Eagle Pass ahead of our trip. Some of the people had their shoelaces confiscated at the Border Patrol detention centersbecause they are considered a safety hazard. Some had been wearing the same clothes for days or months. The majority of the immigrants were wearing a t-shirt, sweatpants, thick socks and flip flops provided by the detention centers. I helped the migrants find clean clothes and shoes that fit. Most of the time, we were able to provide what they needed, but we did have to say no to some requests, which was hard. We also helped in the kitchen and storage area.