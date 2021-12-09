Remember when you were a child and you played make believe? Some kids wanted to be cowboys, Indians, nurses, doctors, teachers and then we had others that wanted to be a fireman.
Nortonville, Kansas gave us two notorious people. If they were to get mad at you one would put your name in the paper and the other would put you on a hot seat. Any idea what their names are? The first one is Mary Meyers from the Globe and the second is Pat Weishaar. While they were raised in the same town they really didn't know each other. How big is Nortonville anyway?
After high school Pat couldn't make up his mind what he really wanted to do. So, he went to K-State. He then went on to a series of jobs; Jones Store, Blish-Mize and finally, yes finally, landed a job at the Atchison Fire Department.
There is an old saying the bad cream always rises to the top....excuse me, I got that saying wrong. It is the good cream always rises to the top. Well, Pat was the good cream. He has been with the fire department for 22 years. He even found 18 people that can stand to work for him.
I better watch what I am saying, you never tease a person who puts out fires. That is how he gets new equipment. The commissioners were so afraid they just passed a request for a new mini pumper. It is okay, most of the calls for the fire department are medically related. But, if you see this tiny truck that looks like a fire truck and it has sirens like a fire truck, it is Atchison's own mini fire truck.
Did you know that his department even has a boat. So, if you call and they aren't around they probably are fishing in the Missouri. I asked if they ever used the boat and Pat told me yes, there was an incident where a car had gone into Dam 9 and they rescued two people. Also, there was a car that was driven into the river. The fire department helped in the rescue by putting cable on the car and the wrecker with the wench reeled it in. No one was hurt.
There are many things our fire fighters do for the community that you may not know about. Did you know you can get smoke detectors from them? And if you are not able to install it, they will come to your home and do it for you. They can assist any homeowner if there is a question of safety around the home.
Seriously, our fire department is very skilled in helping with many situations. They are more than willing to help out organizations also. Neighborhood cleanups will probably have a few fighters helping out. Atchison is very lucky to have such a good department.
So, what are the three things Weishaar would like to see Atchison improve on:
1. Riverfront developed more and have an Ice Cream Shoppe. Maybe plant some trees on the other side of the river to hide the broken down equipment.
2. Coffee shop, micro brewery, another good restaurant with different cuisine
3. Continue on the path we have set upon during Justin's interim time as City Manager. Give homeowners a reason to invest in their home by having programs available to give monies for projects.
The last thing that Weishaar wants the public to know is that the department is willing to help with anything, just give them a call.
