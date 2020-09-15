Dear Editor,
I am a student at ACCHS. I want to inform you that the school here is taking extra precautions with the COVID-19. They are taking temps before entry on the buses and when entering the school building. All student are required to wear their mask while in the building and on the buses at all times. Students are allowed to remove the mask while eating. Student then take temperature before lunch time. Students also are required to take temperatures again before practice or going to any sport related events. The desk and chairs are cleaned after each class period.
If a student has a temperature of 100.4, they will need to stay home for fever free for 72 hours. The school offers lessons on line so the students can keep up with their classes. If tested positive the student and or staff needs to quarantine for 14 days before returning to school.
Sincerely,
Lily Smith
