In this time of living through isolation, I am often caught up in all that needs to be done. For many, this has been a time for more quiet time and added hours to just “be.” For me, it has been a time of additional duties, meetings, and taking time to reach out to my family and our sisters in Dooley through phone calls and emails. When I hear of others who are tired of too much time on their hands or who just want to get out to go someplace, I want to say, “Enjoy the time you have to renew yourself and to reconnect with family and friends through video chats or phone calls. Take a walk if you can and eat up the beauty of the spring flowers and new life around you.”
These are strange times and nothing is the same. We can long to get back to “normal” and can think as did Frodo in Lord of the Rings, “I wish it need not have happened in my time.” Gandalf wisely responded, “So do I, and so do all who live to see such times. But that is not for them to decide. All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given us.” That sometimes is the hard part. How do we live through these times? Do we cherish each day that we are virus free and able to continue the new routine we have established? Do we get caught up in doing more and forget to be present to others around us? Do we complain because we can’t go out to eat, can’t drive to see family or friends, can’t do the activities we have been used to? Do we blame others for our isolation and get angry because our lives are less free? Do we forget that what we do is not just for ourselves but for others? And as we become wearier of this “new normal,” how do we see that we are emotionally and physically renewed?
Sister Macrina Wiedekehr, a Benedictine author from Fort Smith, Ark., who recently died of cancer, wrote in one of her essays, “We sometimes forget how important it is that we always honor the need to be still, motionless, not moving at all. How difficult it is to stand silent and unmoving with our flask of oil, which is our very being, and let God anoint our restless hearts.”
Some of our sisters in Dooley have edified me with their ability to use the time to grow spiritually, to see the beauty of all creation around them, to use their isolation to think of and pray for those who truly suffer through this pandemic. Their simple joy at being able to ride around the campus in a hayride wagon behind a tractor for a few minutes, basking in the spring beauty around them, is inspiring. Other sisters have found joy in doing new tasks they haven’t done before or for a long time. Some are making masks and gowns for others; some are cutting other sisters’ hair, and some are delighting in being able to serve one another at meals.
What is it each of us will decide to do with the time that is given us? I hope I will not just continue to fill up my time with doing, but will take time to enjoy the beauty around me and to learn to be still and “let God anoint (my) restless heart.”
