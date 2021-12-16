Pope Francis, in his daily message on December 4, 2021, said, “We await Him with joy, even in the midst of tribulations, during life’s crises and the dramatic events of history. We await Him.” Last Saturday morning, his message said, “In order to work marvelous deeds, the Lord has no need of grand means and our lofty abilities, but rather of our humility, of our eyes open to Him, and also open to others.”
The days of Advent are our invitation to focus on the gratitude and joy in our lives. We are invited to open our eyes and hearts to see a broader vision of what might often first appear to us. Is there more to any situation beyond our sometimes limited vision? We each come to these Advent days as who we really are before our loving God, with both our gifts and our limitations. This image of being who we really are reminded me of a time from my junior high years at the Methodist Church when those in my class were each awakened by a couple of classmates in the wee hours early one morning. We were pulled from our beds and driven to a “Come As You Are Party” in the church hall, where a breakfast was prepared for us following the great fun we had viewing and laughing at each other’s sleep wear. What a vision that was! We came as we were, with no time to create a better image. What a sight we were, just who we really were at that moment in front of each other.
This season we are in is about joy and hope. Because of the gift of our loving families and friends, we have reason to have experienced much joy and gratitude along the way as well as some needed growth and pruning in our personal lives and, of course, some challenging moments to that Joy. I know I have.
How often we go from that joy to fear, to concern, to sadness, to feeling inadequate or alone or jealous of others’ recognition. We get upset with how someone spoke to us or about us, how what they did was not how we would do it; we judge others’ motivations, and experience many other such situations that come before us almost daily, sometimes even hourly.
We live in unpredictable times with our various views and opinions of our government, religion, the pandemic, racism, poverty, our world, our families, other health issues or just daily living – problems that often confront us from day to day. The Spirit of Advent is one of grateful expectation for good news, a good break that we all need.
The prophet Zephaniah (3:14-18a) reminds us to rejoice for our Messiah is coming and, in our longing, we should sing joyfully for our God is in our midst. How much is this a realization for us in our daily life? In Phil. 4:4-7, St. Paul reminds us to always rejoice as we already know our God loves us, hears us, already knows everything about us, and no matter how we might have strayed from that love, still loves us. The Gospel of Luke, 3:10-18, calls us to face our fears, our sins, in an active way. So, what is causing us the feelings we have? Where do they come from? Why do they occupy so much of our time and our emotions? This is a time to reflect on these questions and challenge our fears. As we long for and continue our preparation for that joy of the celebration of the birth of Jesus, these days can become, if we let them, an experience of boundless joy and new hope.
