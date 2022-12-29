The year 2022 was a mixed bag of good news and bad news. At the Globe, we were kept busy with all of the different stories that tested our writing skills. Our three writers, James Howey, Mary Meyers, and Barbara Trimble did our best to keep pace with the happenings of the area.
In the Spring it seemed the nation and our area were on the verge of seeing the Coronavirus losing its grip, and life could get back to normal. The question that seemed to be in everyone’s mind was, “What is normal?” It didn’t matter because people just found their new normal and went on their way.
Summer was sweltering, and with the triple-digit heat index and with that came alerts to be careful with outdoor activities. Rainfall was pretty scarce, and what little we did get did not soak into the ground.
Fall brought rejuvenation for many excited for the return of sports with plenty of fans in attendance following a season of uncertainty surrounding crowded events.
Inflation has the nation in its grip with little relief in sight. However, senior citizens are about to get a raise in January which will bring some relief. Gas prices have gone back down, but grocery prices still run high. Time to test some new recipes.
Christmas has come and gone, and we hope everyone had a wonderful holiday and that the New Year brings joy and happiness.
2023 is anybody’s guess at what is coming our way, but one thing for sure is that no matter the task, we are all in this situation together.
We look forward to keep bringing news to the Atchison Community.
