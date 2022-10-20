Last Saturday, the Mount lost a member who has been described since as a "mentor," "model," "pillar," and "giant." Sister Seraphine Tucker was known by many people in Atchison. There could hardly have been any better reading for her funeral than the gospel about the great reward of the faithful and productive steward, who multiplied the money left in his care. The Tucker family came to Atchison when she was young and her parents lived here for the rest of their lives. She attended the Mount Academy and then joined the community more than 75 years ago. Raised in a poor but determined and hard-working family, she spent her life making something out of nothing. Every talent she was given was appreciated, carefully tended and made to increase. Her fingerprints were probably on every inch of our buildings and grounds. She watched buildings go up, having been called to lead the maintenance department when Dooley Center was being built, and she watched them go down, as we sat in her room with a front row seat to the recent demolitions. Even then, she was commenting on the way the buildings were constructed and the materials that were being salvaged. In our chapel, her name is inscribed in the commemorative plaque for the remodeling that was done in the 1980s, but in our everyday living spaces, there could be a plaque in every room because of the many ways she cared for them. Sister Seraphine would say, "When you see something to be done, you just take care of it."
This industrious, but quiet and humble, attitude is the mark of a faithful servant. She knew that none of this was about her but about the One who had gifted her and asked for her service. It was not just things that she nurtured, but more importantly, people. When she was teaching, she could sense the material or emotional neediness of a student and discretely give them the extra attention or encouragement they needed. She saved many people from themselves. Sister Seraphine would say, "No one knows how much social work goes on in this department." Other sisters were never to know which of the workmen was recovering from addiction or which of the after-school helpers had been referred from juvenile court. To this day, middle-aged men who mowed lawns for her when they were teens still ask about her when I see them in town. After "retiring," she taught in the Happy Hearts GED program where teaching the students math and science was secondary to teaching them self-confidence and encouraging them to improve their lives.
