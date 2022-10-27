Every year, it is the custom in our monastery to celebrate a feast that recognizes the dedication of our chapel, a kind of birthday for a sacred space. As we gathered for the liturgy, it was a reminder to me that this feast is proclaiming to us that we are church. Whenever a congregation gathers in their sacred space, it should be a reminder to all the worshippers that they are the body of Christ. Each assembly of worshippers should recall that they come together as a believing community that gathers in their church for the praise of God. As we come together regularly to praise God, this should become a rhythm that has seeped into our bones like clockwork.

The description for this feast that is in our prayer book gives three important convictions that underlie why the dedication of churches is celebrated. The first point is that, when we gather in our churches, we are a community of the altar. Our religious beliefs and commitment are centered around the altar. In our life as members of a worship community, most Christians gather in a place that has an altar as a focal point. For the sisters of our religious community, we actually sign our profession document on the altar when we offer our lives to Christ. As we all know, the altar symbolizes Christ and Christ present among us when we gather.

