Every year, it is the custom in our monastery to celebrate a feast that recognizes the dedication of our chapel, a kind of birthday for a sacred space. As we gathered for the liturgy, it was a reminder to me that this feast is proclaiming to us that we are church. Whenever a congregation gathers in their sacred space, it should be a reminder to all the worshippers that they are the body of Christ. Each assembly of worshippers should recall that they come together as a believing community that gathers in their church for the praise of God. As we come together regularly to praise God, this should become a rhythm that has seeped into our bones like clockwork.
The description for this feast that is in our prayer book gives three important convictions that underlie why the dedication of churches is celebrated. The first point is that, when we gather in our churches, we are a community of the altar. Our religious beliefs and commitment are centered around the altar. In our life as members of a worship community, most Christians gather in a place that has an altar as a focal point. For the sisters of our religious community, we actually sign our profession document on the altar when we offer our lives to Christ. As we all know, the altar symbolizes Christ and Christ present among us when we gather.
The second point is that a community of believers builds their church to be their sacred space and none of us would quarrel with that conviction. You worship in your church over the years as your special place. Members and guests should feel peace and welcome upon entering the doors. Tears, joy, comfort, solace have been experienced by many over the years and this space is indeed holy and sacred.
The third point is that the place where we pray is the threshold of heaven, which is our ultimate goal as believers in a faith. In our churches we can encounter God in the Word and in each other. It doesn’t happen overnight; it takes intention, dedication, perseverance from each of us, and the support of one another as we journey individually and together to God and our heavenly home.
John’s gospel, 4:19-24, speaks about “authentic worshippers who worship God in spirit and truth.” First of all, what makes an authentic worshipper? One commentator spoke of wonderment and transformation as two elements of genuine worship. He described wonderment as being awestruck by God’s holiness, God’s beauty and majesty. We see God in many ways. I am in awe, year after year, at the beauty of the changing landscape with each passing season, at the magnificence of the moon growing and waning each month. The word transformation refers to recognizing the reality of God’s love at the core of my being. Awareness of being loved and enjoying the world around me can help me worship in spirit and truth.
I believe that all of our churches are to be grounded in spirit and truth, becoming communities like that experienced by Jesus and his disciples. As church communities continuing to mature in Christ, we are empowered by the Spirit of God to give witness to Jesus’ message in all that we do. Living in spirit and truth for me is being mindful of “putting on the mind and heart of Christ,” day after day. When we are faithful to that
challenge, we will hear God saying to us as in Jeremiah 30:22, “I will be your God and you shall be my people.”
