District Extension Agent
Over time, the options for integrated weed management have changed – but the goal has not. Whether we’re talking agronomic crops or range and pasture management, we’re still trying to effectively manage weed populations.
Herbicides are typically one of the first options we consider for weed management and one of the reasons the annual “KSU Chemical Weed Control Guide” is so popular. Now available online at https://bookstore.ksre.ksu.edu/pubs/SRP1176.pdf, this publication provides information on most currently available active ingredients for our major field crops as well as hay fields and pastures. It even includes sections specific to the various noxious weeds in Kansas. Herbicide efficacy scores are provided as are short summaries of product labels and recommendations. The guide also provides estimated costs, premix lists, and product safety information. It’s a great one stop shop if you are looking to dig a little deeper in to product options and evaluations.
Hard copies will be available at winter Extension meetings and local Extension Offices in mid-late January. Contact a District Office to request a copy or e-mail me at dhallauer@ksu.edu.
Old garden seed
A new year means out with the old and in with the new, right? In the case of garden seed, ‘old’ can be difficult to define.
Three years is a good rule of thumb when it comes to how long garden seed might remain viable, assuming, that is, storage in cool, dark, dry, conditions. Some crops are less. Carrot family crops are likely only good for one or two years. Colorado State University has a great publication showing the potential storage life of different garden seeds. Request a copy from any of our offices or e-mail me at dhallauer@ksu.edu. You can also find it online at https://extension.colostate.edu/topic-areas/yard-garden/storing-vegetable-and-flower-seeds-7-221/.
Interested in trying your own seed viability test? It’s not difficult if you follow this step by step process from KSU Horticulture Specialist Ward Upham:
Put 10 seeds on a paper towel moistened with warm water. Cover with a second moistened towel.
Roll up the towels and place inside a plastic bag with enough holes for air exchange but not so many that the towels dry quickly.
Place the bag in a warm place such as the top of a refrigerator.
Remoisten towels with warm water as needed.
After the first week, check for germination.
Remove sprouted seed and check again after another week.
Add these numbers together to determine the percent germination.
It’s going to take a little time, but if you really want to know whether you should try to stretch that seed for one more year, it’s a great option. Otherwise, check out some of the new varieties available in the many seed catalogs that are likely available now.
