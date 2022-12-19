The 2023 Corn School schedules are out, offering in-person and virtual opportunities in January/early February. Schools are a collaborative effort of K-State Research and Extension and Kansas Corn supported by sponsorship from Pioneer and Farm Credit Association of Kansas.

The Prairie Band Casino and Resort will host the Northeast Kansas school on Thursday, January 19th. Doors open at 8:30. The program begins at 9:00. Dr. Ignacio Ciampitti and Dr. Adrian Correndo, KSU Department of Agronomy, will share their research efforts relative to corn production, plus additional findings from other members of their research team as well. Dr. Correndo’s focus is in soil fertility, crop nutrition, and data analysis. Dr. Ciampitti is an Associate Professor in the Department of Agronomy with a research focus on plant physiology and remote sensing and modeling tools.

