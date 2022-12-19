The 2023 Corn School schedules are out, offering in-person and virtual opportunities in January/early February. Schools are a collaborative effort of K-State Research and Extension and Kansas Corn supported by sponsorship from Pioneer and Farm Credit Association of Kansas.
The Prairie Band Casino and Resort will host the Northeast Kansas school on Thursday, January 19th. Doors open at 8:30. The program begins at 9:00. Dr. Ignacio Ciampitti and Dr. Adrian Correndo, KSU Department of Agronomy, will share their research efforts relative to corn production, plus additional findings from other members of their research team as well. Dr. Correndo’s focus is in soil fertility, crop nutrition, and data analysis. Dr. Ciampitti is an Associate Professor in the Department of Agronomy with a research focus on plant physiology and remote sensing and modeling tools.
Tar Spot and other corn diseases will be the focus Dr. Rodrigo Onofre, KSU Extension Row Crops Pathologist’s presentation. Dr. Onofre’s work on disease management in corn and soybeans has included research efforts in Gray Leaf Spot and now Tar Spot.
Budget and market outlooks from KSU Agricultural Economist Dr. Dan O’Brien will wrap up the morning as he shares insights was we look to the 2023 economic situation. Kansas Corn will also share a look back on their work over the past year in the area of ag policy plus share a look forward to projects they’ll be working on in the future.
Can’t make the 19th? If you don’t mind a road trip, similar programs are scheduled for January 13th in Salina and January 20th in Parsons. A virtual option is available on February 2nd (6:00 p.m.) and will include an additional presentation entitled Revisiting Residual Herbicides in Corn from KSU Extension Weed Management Specialist Dr. Sarah Lancaster.
Preferred Trees for NEK
There’s a quote (used in various manners and attributed to various sources…) about planting trees that goes something like: the best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago – the second-best time is today. While I don’t disagree, that’s more difficult than it may sound. With that in mind, how can you make the best decision today for a healthy landscape in the future?
One reference I use when discussing the removal of old trees and planting of new ones is Preferred Trees for Northeast Kansas. A short four pages long, it provides a quick overview of a tree options homeowners may want to consider as they make planting decisions. Trees make the list after a review by KSU and Kansas Forest Service foresters and horticulturists who provide input on their form, function, and performance in real world situations. They’re split in to evergreen and deciduous species as well as by tree size. A ‘rating’ of the tree’s landscape attributes is provided, as are ratings for adaption to environment, all in a ‘short list’ of trees to consider for your landscape tree planting project.
