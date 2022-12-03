Maur Hill-Mount Academy needed a head coach for its wrestling program and youth coach Rick Vice stepped up simply for the love of the sport and to keep the program alive.
“I kind of threw my hat in the ring to make sure the program didn’t die,” Vice said. “I’m looking forward to coming on this year to help these kids the best I can for them to be able to compete at meets.”
Vice said growth will be the number one priority for a squad that will feature a total of five freshmen and two upperclassmen.
“I’m just looking at the team to grow and get better each week,” Vice said. “We have a couple of kids who have wrestled since they were 7 or 8 years old who could qualify for state.”
The two upperclassmen are brothers James and Luke Peltzer. James competed in several varsity matches last season and is expected to take a step forward.
Keeping the focus on the little details will be key for the Ravens as well.
“My thing is to just build after every match,” Vice said. “Just teaching these kids the techniques and fundamentals of wrestling to get them to progress throughout the season.”
Vice would like to stay with the program next season but not as the head coach as of right now.
“Hopefully next year they can get someone with the experience of coaching high school wrestling and keep me on as an assistant coach,” Vice said. “That would be great for me.”
