With concerns about chemicals and pesticides contaminating fresh produce, more people are buying organic foods. To meet that demand, several companies have cropped up.
In a recent global survey, consulting firm Agritecture, which works with urban farmers, found that at least 74 indoor farming companies were founded in 2020 alone. Indoor farming can answer the demands of consumers, and even though there are a handful of companies that have invested in vertical farming, it seems that this trend is growing at a fast pace.
Vertical farming has used LED lighting to grow the plants in the past, but there are now producers who use natural sunlight for growing the plants. Those companies use 40% less power, 95% less water and can produce crops in less than 30 days, answering the need for fresh produce to grocery stores.
Vertical farming uses no pesticides or fertilizers. Another plus to vertical farming is the lack of weather-destroying crops or worry about equipment breakdown. Traditional farming is seasonal, but with new vertical farming techniques plants will grow faster and yield produce all year long. Sustaining plant growth can be done even in small climate-controlled greenhouses with leveraged sunlight and 95% less water than traditional farming.
Martin Mundo, senior vice president of produce merchandising for Walmart, talked about how his company is investing in the agricultural startup business Plenty.
“The approach as an environmentally friendly way to ensure a reliable supply of high-quality products that are grown year-round can be realized,” Mundo said. “Plenty’s proprietary technology aims to improve the water, land use of traditional agriculture, grow multiple crops quickly and reduce transportation along with food waste by growing items closer to the consumer.”
Plenty is based in San Francisco, was founded in 2014 and operates an indoor plant science research facility in Laramie, Wyoming. Later in 2022, Plenty will open the world’s highest output vertical farm in Compton, California.
Walmart is the first retailer to invest in vertical farming following a four-year study. Its first venture with Plenty’s Compton farm will sell leafy greens to 250 stores in California later in 2022.
Walmart says that vertical farming will supplement, but not replace, traditional farm practices.
