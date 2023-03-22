The Atchison County Drama Club at ACCJSHS, Effingham, announces its spring play, “Bedtime Stories (As Told By Our Dad) (Who Gets Them Wrong),” written by Ed Monk, and produced by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc. Performances are 7 p.m. on Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1, and 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 2 in the ACCJSHS auditorium, Effingham. Admission is $6 for adults, $4 for students and senior citizens, and free for children 5 and under.

You may think you know your fairy tales, but not the way the father in our story tells them. Dad, portrayed by Benjamin Beene, is taking a turn putting his three rambunctious kids to bed. Ashley, Katie, and Winny, respectively portrayed by Helina Kautz, Avery Gilliland and Ryleigh Anderson, who insist that he keep up Mom’s routine of telling them each a bedtime story. When Dad gets a little fuzzy on the details, and some input from each of the kids, the classic stories get … well, let’s say…creative. A prince with a snoring problem spices up The Princess and The Pea; Rumpelstiltskin helps turn all that pesky gold into straw, (wait…what?); and The Boy Who Cried Wolf cries dinosaur instead.