The Atchison County Drama Club at ACCJSHS, Effingham, announces its spring play, “Bedtime Stories (As Told By Our Dad) (Who Gets Them Wrong),” written by Ed Monk, and produced by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc. Performances are 7 p.m. on Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1, and 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 2 in the ACCJSHS auditorium, Effingham. Admission is $6 for adults, $4 for students and senior citizens, and free for children 5 and under.
You may think you know your fairy tales, but not the way the father in our story tells them. Dad, portrayed by Benjamin Beene, is taking a turn putting his three rambunctious kids to bed. Ashley, Katie, and Winny, respectively portrayed by Helina Kautz, Avery Gilliland and Ryleigh Anderson, who insist that he keep up Mom’s routine of telling them each a bedtime story. When Dad gets a little fuzzy on the details, and some input from each of the kids, the classic stories get … well, let’s say…creative. A prince with a snoring problem spices up The Princess and The Pea; Rumpelstiltskin helps turn all that pesky gold into straw, (wait…what?); and The Boy Who Cried Wolf cries dinosaur instead.
Rounding out the cast are Ethan Brooks portraying Wilbur; Lauren Courter portrays Mindy/Mom; Mason Green portrays Father; Avery Handke is the Prime Minister, Militia; Carmell Hewitt portrays Princess 1, Militia; Kenna Joice portrays Princess 2, Old woman and sheep; Carmen LaHue portrays daughter and Mayor; Gabe Moulden as a Captain;
Nathan Palmer portrays Prince 2, and Horace; Evan Sinclair portrays Prince 1, Rumplestiltskin, and Militia; and Leah Wilson portrats a Queen and sheep. This comic version of some well-loved fairy tales is appropriate for audiences of all ages. Serving as the tech crew for the play are Rebekah Caplinger, Anna Falk, Conner Simmers, and Haleigh Trichel. The play is directed by Noelle Walters. Tim Walters is the set designer, technical director, and lead craftsman.
There will be a free-will donation dessert bar at intermission of the performances, with proceeds going to help fund future Atchison County Drama Club productions. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 2, there will be a free-will donation lunch put on by the school’s FBLA chapter, in the JSH Commons. The menu includes brats, chips & a drink. This is a fundraiser to help the FBLA chapter raise money for costs associated with state and national competitions they will be attending. For more further information, check the USD 377 website, at usd377.org, or contact Noelle Walters, walters.noelle@usd377.org about the drama club, or Misty Poe poe.misty@usd377.org for details on the FBLA fundraiser.
