FILE - In this June 3, 2019, file photo a monitor of the Mac Pro is shown in the display room at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, Calif. President Donald Trump is vowing to slap tariffs on Apple’s Mac Pros if the company shifts production of the computer from Texas to China. The pledge made in a Friday, Jul 26, tweet rebuffs Apple’s attempt to shield its products from taxes being imposed on goods made in China as part of Trump administration’s trade war with the world’s most populous country. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)